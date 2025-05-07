Netanyahu Case 2000 defense hearing opens in Tel Aviv 

The criminal trial testimony hearings of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began in the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday.

The defense questioning on Case 2000, or the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” is due to finish today. Throughout the next two weeks, several other defense testimonies will take place, followed by the prosecution’s cross-examination.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is on trial for his relationship with the owner of Yediot Ahronot, Arnon “Noni” Mozes. Allegedly, Mozes offered Netanyahu better coverage for himself and his family in the publication, along with opposite coverage for his political opponents. In exchange, Netanyahu allegedly used his position of power to advance legislation that would levy restrictions on competitor Israel Hayom, owned by the family of the late Sheldon Adelson.

Netanyahu was indicted by the prosecution for fraud and breach of trust, while Mozes was indicted for offering a bribe.