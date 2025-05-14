Netanyahu trial day 31: Prime minister arrives at Tel Aviv courthouse
Iris Elovich says Sara Netanyahu demanded Walla to make coverage change
Iris Elovich, in a confrontation with former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua by police in 2018, noted then for the first time that there was a demand by Sara Netanyahu to make a coverage change on Walla.
Elovich said at the time that she adhered to no demand, nor was she “afraid of any consequences,” per the question of the interrogator.
Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the text of this confrontation wasn’t even presented to him in his own interrogations. “Not only was it not presented to me, it was purposefully withheld!” he charged.
Netanyahu added that he had no idea of his wife’s actions. “My wife put in a request, one I didn’t even know about, that was wholly rejected - this only goes to show that Walla was not a home outlet for us, completely collapsing the thesis of the indictment,” he added.
Netanyahu to be questioned by lead defense attorneys before trial heads into cross-examination
Netanyahu was questioned on Tuesday as part of his main defense portion of the trial, before it heads into cross-examination, led by the prosecution. Over the next few hearings, he will be questioned by the lead defense attorneys of other defendants listed in the indictment.
The attorneys for Shaul and Iris Elovich and Arnon “Noni” Mozes will question Netanyahu - the primary defendant - on behalf of their clients, in two of the three cases levied against the prime minister. In Case 4000, or the “Walla-Bezeq Affair,” Netanyahu is on trial for allegedly promising to advance regulatory changes beneficial to the Elovich couple’s (Shaul and Iris) business interests, in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla news site.
Shaul owned both the communication conglomerate Bezeq and the Walla news site. This case holds the weightiest charge of the three - bribery - as well as fraud and breach-of-trust. Elovich and his wife were charged with bribery.
In Case 2000, or the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” the relationship between the prime minister and the owner of Yediot Aharonot is under scrutiny. Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu: positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on rival Yediot tabloid daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach-of-trust in Case 2000, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.
Netanyahu was questioned on Tuesday by Jack Chen, the Elovichs’ lead defense attorney. Throughout the questioning, the prosecution sparred heavily with Chen over his style of questioning.
Asked by Chen if he had a “bribery-type” relationship with Elovich, Netanyahu said he had nothing of the sort, nor with any other news CEOs.
Netanyahu's criminal trial testimony begins at Tel Aviv District Court
The criminal trial testimony hearing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began at the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday, amid the rumored breakthrough in talks on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, and as Netanyahu is set to meet with Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, later in the day.
Netanyahu's team asks to hold recess at 12 p.m.
At the start of the hearing, Netanyahu’s defense team asked to hold a long recess at 12 p.m. to make time for the conversation with Witkoff.