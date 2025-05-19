Netanyahu trial day 32: Trial begins at Tel Aviv courthouse

The criminal trial hearing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began on Monday morning in the Tel Aviv District Court, the 32nd hearing in the testimonies.

Netanyahu was questioned on Monday as part of his main defense portion of the trial, before it heads into cross-examination by the prosecution. The questioning is by the lead defense attorneys of other defendants listed in the indictment.

The attorneys for Shaul and Iris Elovich and Arnon “Noni” Mozes are questioning Netanyahu - the primary defendant - on behalf of their clients, in two of the three cases levied against the prime minister. In Case 4000, the “Walla-Bezeq Affair,” Netanyahu is on trial for allegedly promising to advance regulatory changes beneficial to the Elovich couple’s (Shaul and Iris) business interests, in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla news site, which Shaul owned along with communication conglomerate Bezeq. This case holds the weightiest charge of the three - bribery - as well as fraud and breach of trust. Elovich and his wife were charged with bribery.

In Case 2000, the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” the relationship between the prime minister and the owner of Yediot Aharonot is under scrutiny. Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu: positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on rival Yediot tabloid daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.

Netanyahu was questioned on Monday by Jack Chen, the Elovichs’ lead defense attorney.