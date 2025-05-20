Netanyahu trial hearing day 33 opens in Tel Aviv District Court, to end an hour early

Outside the courthouse, protesters chanted, “Qatari money, October 7 are Netanyahu's massacres,” and “Blood is on Netanyahu's hands.”



Netanyahu will be probed today by Jack Chen, the attorney for Shaul and Iris Elovich. Next week, he will be questioned by the lawyer representing Arnon “Noni” Mozes, charged as well.



The attorneys of the Elovich couple and Mozes are questioning Netanyahu - the primary defendant - on behalf of their clients, in two of the three cases levied against the prime minister. In Case 4000, the “Walla-Bezeq Affair,” Netanyahu is on trial for allegedly promising to advance regulatory changes beneficial to the Elovich’s business interests, in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla news site, which Shaul owned along with communications conglomerate Bezeq. This case holds the weightiest charge of the three - bribery - as well as fraud and breach-of-trust. Elovich and his wife were charged with bribery, which is what Elovich's attorney, Jack Chen, is attempting to disprove.



In Case 2000, the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” the relationship between the prime minister and the owner of Yediot Aharonot is under scrutiny. Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu: positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on rival Yediot tabloid daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach-of-trust in Case 2000, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.



This will be the last day that Chen will question him. The questioning is part of the defense section of the trial, before it transitions to cross examination by the prosecution.



Netanyahu requested at the start of the hearing to finish it an hour early today, at 3 p.m.