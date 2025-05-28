Netanyahu trial day 35: Last day of defense questioning opens in Tel Aviv

The 35th testimony day in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial hearings began at the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday.

Due to the 40 Signatures vote scheduled in the Knesset today, the hearing will end early. Today wraps up the defense’s questioning of the prime minister, which will conclude the direct-examination portion of the trial. It takes place on the 600th day since October 7, as 58 hostages are still being held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza.

Sharon Kleinman, the representative for Yediot Aharonot owner Arnon “Noni” Mozes, will query the prime minister on behalf of her client. The relationship between Mozes and Netanyahu is the heart of Case 2000, one of the three cases levied against the prime minister. Kleinman also said on Tuesday that she wouldn’t need long to wrap up her questioning today.

Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu by proposing positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on Yediot’s rival daily tabloid, Israel Hayom. The charges are based on recordings of conversations between the two, recorded by Netanyahu staffer-turned-state’s-witness Ari Harow. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.