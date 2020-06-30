2,500-year-old City of David seal shows Jerusalem status in Persian period

The discovered seals could hold clues to Jerusalem's status in the Persian period (Photo Credit: Shai HaLevi/Israel Antiquities Authority)

A double stamp impression on a bulla and a seal made of re-used pottery shards have been unearthed in the course of archaeological excavations undertaken by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University in the Givati Parking Lot Excavation of the City of David, in the Jerusalem Walls National Park.According to the researchers, the artifacts most likely date back to the Persian period – about 2,500 years ago – and offer groundbreaking archaeological evidence that even after the terrible destruction it underwent in 586 BCE at the hands of the Babylonians, the city maintained the rank of an important administrative center.“The finding of the stamp and seal impression in the City of David indicates that despite the city's dire situation after the destruction, efforts were made to restore the administrative authorities to normal, and its residents continued to partly use the structures that were destroyed,” TAU Prof. Yuval Gadot, and IAA Dr. Yiftah Shalev explained in a press release.The seal impressions – known among experts with the Latin term bullae – were usually made of clay and used to sign documents or containers and ensure that they would reach their recipients closed and untouched.The seal impression found features the image of a person sitting on a large chair with one or two columns in front of him, in what the experts described as a Babylonian-style composition, adding that the figure probably represents a king and the columns are symbols of the gods Nabu and Marduk. The seal, about 8 cm in diameter, is made of a large, locally-made pottery shard. It bears a circular frame and contains several linear inscriptions, probably designed to resemble letters.The discovery is considered especially important also because findings offering insights on the life in Jerusalem during the Persian period have been limited."Discovering the new findings on the western slope of the City of David adds much information about the city's structure during the period of the Return to Zion, a period we knew about mainly from Biblical literature (the books of Ezra and Nehemiah),” Gadot and Shalev said. “The paucity of the findings from this period made it difficult to understand the status and extent of the city. The findings from the Givati Parking Lot Excavation shed light on the renewal of the local administration, in a location similar to the one that existed before the destruction of the First Temple, about 100 years prior."The artifacts will be displayed on Wednesday at the 5th “Jerusalem Days” conference of Yad Ben-Zvi and the IAA sponsored by the Uzi and Michal Halevy Foundation. The event will be broadcasted live at the IAA and Yad Ben-Zvi websites.