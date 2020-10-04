The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

26-year-old yeshiva student takes reins of El Al, some strings attached

The new owner of the country’s national airline, Eli Rozenberg, is not allowed to ask his father, US-based businessman Kenny Rozenberg, for any additional investment in the company.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 19:24
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Eli Rozenberg, a 26-year-old yeshiva student with no previous experience in tourism or airlines, is the new owner of El Al following a Friday decision by the State of Israel to grant him control of the company.
The joint decision by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Communications Minister Dudi Amsalem was made after the airline’s lawyer, Avigdor Klagsbald, argued in late September that the young Rozenberg serves as a cover for his father, US businessman Kenny Rozenberg, and that the company the young Rozenberg is the head of – Kanfei Nesharim (Eagles’ Wings) – is really controlled by his father.
El Al is seen as an asset of national importance and, as a result, Israeli law demands a citizen serve as its owner.
While the young Rozenberg is a citizen, his father is not. Kenny Rozenberg did provide his son with the needed NIS 359 million ($103m.) for his company to purchase 42.9% of the airline stocks. The State of Israel bought 14% of the stocks for the sum of NIS 115 m. ($33m.). The state is also willing to support 75% of an up-and-coming $250m. loan the airline plans to secure from Israeli banks.
The previous controllers of the company, vice chairwoman Tami Mozes-Borovitz and her husband, Oded Borovitz, did not buy a single stock when they were issued.
The state attached several strings to the decision, The Marker reported on Sunday. The new owner will not be able to ask his father for any more funds concerning El Al. The new CEO of the airline, as well as the majority of the board, will need to be people with at least five years of experience in the field. No blood relatives of the Rosenberg family may hold positions in the company. The young owner cannot sell his stocks to his father nor can his company sell more than 5% of its stocks without the approval of the Israeli authorities.
It appears that the only thing Kanfei Nesharim is legally allowed to do is to own El Al stocks.
What did Kanfei Nesharim purchase? El Al is suffering from massive losses due to the heavy blow COVID-19 inflicted on tourism, as well as the decision by the current government to halt flights to and from the country, a decision only being partially implemented after many Israelis decided to spend the second lockdown period elsewhere.
The airline owes $280m. as compensation to passengers who were unable to fly due to the pandemic, it suffers from a deficit of $135m. and owes $125m. to other companies that lease its planes. It remains to be seen how the young Rozenberg intends to redirect the airline from a nose dive to a steady flight toward success.
El Al is not the only national airline to need aid during COVID-19,  but the Israeli company traditionally benefited from its high status in the eyes of the public as well as policy-makers. Regev publicly committed to ensure El Al won’t shut down.
In the past, El Al’s pilots union resisted attempts to cut member’s salaries, which are significantly higher than pilots of other airlines, and top El Al executives enjoyed high salaries as well.
Critics of the current efforts to save it point to these irregularities and ask: What is the point of pumping public money to save the national airline if, six months or a year down the road, it would have the same norms – if not the same owners?


Tags El Al Coronavirus Eli Rozenberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by