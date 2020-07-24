The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
3-year-old pronounced dead after being forgotten in car by parents

The child was rushed to the hospital earlier on Friday after he was forgotten in a locked car for nearly an hour in the village of Sallama in northern Israel.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 24, 2020 20:34
Ambulance (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM JERUSALEM)
Ambulance
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM JERUSALEM)
A 3-year-old was pronounced dead by doctors at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya on Friday evening after being forgotten in a car by his parents, according to Israeli media.
The child was rushed to the hospital earlier on Friday after he was forgotten in a locked car for nearly an hour in the village of Sallama in northern Israel. Paramedics who were called to the scene tried to perform CPR on the child while rushing him to the hospital, where doctors declared his death after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.
According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the report came in at 5:03 p.m. on Friday. Initially, the child, unconscious at that point, was taken by his parents to a local medical clinic, where he was evacuated by paramedics and rushed to the hospital.
"When we arrived at the clinic, we teamed up with the team that was providing initial treatment and performing CPR on the child, who was unconscious and had no pulse. We were told that he was left in a closed vehicle. We continued medical treatment and rushed him to the hospital while performing CPR," MDA paramedics said.
Police announced that it opened an investigation to try and determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.
According to data published by the Beterem - Safe Kids Israel, a non-profit that promotes child safety in Israel, 880 children were forgotten or locked in cars since 2010. Some 32 of those cases ended in the child's death.


