30-year-old stabbed in chest after asking passenger to wear mask on bus

A 30-year-old man from Tiberias was severely injured on Wednesday after being brutally attacked on a bus for asking a passenger to put on a protective mask, Ynet reported.

The incident took place on a "Superbus" bus at around 3 p.m. According to various testimonies, the suspect got on the bus while not wearing a mask. Police suspect that the victim asked the suspect to wear a mask while on the bus, which led to an altercation between the two passengers.

The suspect allegedly used a sharp object to stab the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, a resident of Tiberias, is known to the police, according to Ynet, but does not have a criminal record.

The victim was taken to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. The hospital has reported that his condition is severe but stable.

Violent incidents surrounding the issue of wearing public masks in public areas have happened before. In February, a similar incident occurred when an Egged bus driver was severely assaulted in Rishon Letzion after asking a passenger to wear a protective mask.

And in another example, a special-needs teenager was violently arrested by police because he wasn't wearing a face mask.

But that may change soon. Israel may soon lift the requirement to wear masks outdoors, as the number of active local coronavirus cases has dropped to below 4,900.

On Tuesday, Channel 12 reported that the Health Ministry had already approved the move – as long as the trend remains positive – and the regulation will change starting from April 18.