39% of Israelis think we are returning to normalcy too fast - survey

Some 30% think the easing measures are being implemented at an appropriate pace, while 25% think they are moving too slow, the poll found.

Public trust in some of the governmental authorities and public officials managing the corona crisis has continued to decline. Up until the middle of April , most of the Israeli public (54%-57%) said they had trust in Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic. Now 44% of Israelis said they trust Prime Minister Netanyahu’s management of the crisis.

61% of people said they trust the government’s health experts. However trust in government economic experts stand at 38% (down from 47% in April).

When asked "to what extent do you fear or not fear for your economic well-being in the foreseeable future?", 49% of Jewish Israelis and 66% of Arab Israelis fear for their economic well-being, similar to the findings of previous surveys.

Will there be a second wave of coronavirus in Israel? 54.5% of Israelis think that there is a high chance of a second wave. However, people expressed less fear of contracting the virus than in the past. Whereas 76% of people said they feared catching COVID-19 in March, now only 49% of Israeli Jews and 55.5% of Arab Israelis said they are afraid of sickness.