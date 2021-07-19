The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
3rd Annual Ladino Festival To Take Place in Safed

The event will feature performances by renowned musicians Shlomi Shabbat, David Broza, Jasmine Levy, Tryphons, and Galit Giat.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 19, 2021 15:48
ALIZA GABAY with Ladino dishes at Ascent. (photo credit: SHALOM ELBAZ)
ALIZA GABAY with Ladino dishes at Ascent.
(photo credit: SHALOM ELBAZ)
The Ladino International Festival will present shows, culinary lectures and tours celebrating Ladino culture on July 20.
The festival will run from Tuesday through Thursday, July 20-22. 
Taking place in Safed, the festival will also include tours of the Ascent Tourism Center, Safed Spirit Association and the Mimi Ladino Site.
Culinary lovers will rejoice with Sumac Restaurant, Harry 8 Restaurant, a pop-up restaurant from Chef Aliz Gabay and a Ladino dish from Chef Yael Brigel, all presenting authentic Ladino food throughout the festival.
Authentic and inspired Ladino dishes presented will range from Portuguese Lacho, Dolmas Palsals, Soprito, Paella, Gumu, Hamindos and Captix de Farce.
Shlomi Shabbat's performance should be particularly memorable after the artist recovered from COVID-19 in October 2020.
Launched in 2019, the festival aims to celebrate Ladino culture, which was highly prevalent in Safed in the 16th century. 


Tags festival Safed Ladino
