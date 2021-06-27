The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

4 Arab-Israelis murdered within 24 hours, public demands action

"Violence in the Arab sector is a coup d'etat that has been neglected for many years. We have a responsibility to fight this. This is a national task."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 27, 2021 14:24
Scene of murder of Jamil Azberga in Lod (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Scene of murder of Jamil Azberga in Lod
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Four Arab-Israelis were murdered over the weekend in two separate incidents, sparking demands that the government take action to combat rising crime rates within Arab-Israeli society.
On Sunday, Jamil Azberga, a resident of Lod, was killed after assailants fired at the truck he was driving in the city, according to Ynet. Salaman Azberga, Jamil's father, was shot to death in Lod last December.
Hours after Salaman was killed, Omar Abu Saluk was shot to death in a drive by shooting as he and his family were headed to Kafr Kassem with a police escort. Police believe there may be a connection between Jamil's killing and Abu Saluk's killing.
On Saturday, Yousef Jerushi, his wife Nawal and their daughter Rayan were shot to death near the town of Eilabun in the Galilee. Another of their daughter's was moderately injured in the attack. The Jerushi family moved in the last month from Ramla to Deir Hanna in northern Israel due to concerns that a criminal dispute in their extended family would reach them, according to Ynet.
On Friday, three people were injured in a shooting in Kfar Kassem.
Since the beginning of the year, 48 Arabs have been killed in Israel in incidents related to crime and violence, according to the Abraham Initiatives. Some 113 Arab-Israeli citizens were murdered and hundreds were wounded in 2020, according to advocacy groups. In comparison, 89 Arab citizens were killed in 2019.
In 2019, Arab-Israelis conducted a series of protests and strikes against government and police failure to deal with violence in Arab communities. Similar protests occurred in 2020 as well.
As of April, 2021, there were 1,966,000 Arab citizens of Israel, comprising 21.1% of the population.
"On behalf of the Government of Israel, I would like to offer my condolences to the families," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a cabinet meeting on Sunday. "Since the beginning of the year, dozens of people have been murdered in the Arab sector. Violence in the Arab sector is a coup d'etat that has been neglected for many years. We have a responsibility to fight this. This is a national task."
Bennett added that he had agreed with the Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev to formulate a plan to combat crime in the Arab sector "as soon as possible."
"We will do this in all dimensions: the civil, economic, and of course the criminal dimensions," added the prime minister. "It is first and foremost a strong desire of the sector itself, and it is of course in the national interest in general."
"Another heinous murder of a family in Arab society. Another shocking incident of violence. I pledge that we will do everything we can to combat it. We will budget accordingly. We will implement the plan to combat violence," said Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "I know that the public security minister and his deputy see this as part of their main mission. The fight against violence is a national goal."
"In a matter of days, five Arab citizens were killed, including three women, one of them a 16-year-old. These are incidents where the writing was on the wall: Family disputes are known and recognized by the police, who failed to protect those involved, as happened yesterday," said the Abraham Initiatives organization on Sunday.
"Instead of giving a proper response and prosecuting the criminals, the families are forced to move to other localities and the cycle of blood only widens," added the organization. "This is a systemic failure, both of the police and of the state authorities, which for a long time have not promoted a comprehensive government program to deal with violence and crime in Arab society, even though it has been awaiting approval for about a year. Every day that passes without the issue being brought before the government is a day when the personal security of the Arab citizens remains abandoned."
The Special Committee for Arab Society, chaired by MK Mansour Abbas, will meet on Wednesday to discuss the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Arab-Israeli society, including a spike in domestic violence.


Tags Naftali Bennett crime violence Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by