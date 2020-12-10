500 drunken elephants: The untold Hanukkah story with no Maccabees

Statue head of Ptolemy IV, now in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. (Photo credit: Keith Schengili-Roberts/National Library of Israel)

Temple relief of Ptolemy IV Philopater at Deir el-Medina. (Photo credit: Kyera Giannini/Institute for the Study of the Ancient World/National Library of Israel)

Ptolemy IV Philopator gets too close to the Holy of Holies at the Temple in Jerusalem, by Jan Luyken, 1700. (Photo credit: Courtesy The Rijksmuseum/National Library of Israel)

“The Destruction” by Maurycy Trębacz, ca. 1903.(Photo credit: National Library of Israel Archives)

Two angels save the Jews from Ptolemy IV Philopator’s drunken elephants, by Jan Luyken, 1700. (Photo credit: Courtesy The Rijksmuseum/National Library of Israel)

“The flagship of Ptolemy Philopator” coloured engraving by Robert von Spalart, early 19th c. (Photo credit: Wellcome Library in London/National Library of Israel)

Illustration of a Greek war elephant, from 'A Dictionary of Roman and Greek Antiquities.' (Photo credit: National Library of Israel Digital Collection)

Marble stela with Greek text relating to an elephant hunting party, apparently written during the reign of Ptolemy IV Philopator. (Photo credit: The Trustees of the British Museum/National Library of Israel)

Illustration of Josephus, from The Works of Flavius Josephus. (Photo credit: National Library of Israel Digital Collection)

The ruins of ancient Alexandria, by Henrik van Krooneveld, 1698. (Photo credit: The Eran Laor Cartographic Collection/National Library of Israel)