The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

69% of Israeli workers need to retrain to stay relevant in workforce

The report found the current environment for professional training programs is lacking, and the government should work to encourage greater participation, the report said.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 15, 2021 14:31
Employees of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, work at their desks at Partner's headquaters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Employees of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, work at their desks at Partner's headquaters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Some 69 percent of Israel's workforce, or 2.7 million workers, will need to acquire new professional skills to remain relevant in the workforce, according to the State Comptroller’s Report released Monday afternoon.
However, the report found, the current environment for professional training programs is lacking, and the government should work to encourage greater participation, the report said.
The fast pace of changing technologies stands to make many non-academic and low-skilled workers redundant in the labor market as their jobs become automated or eliminated, the report said. Therefore, embracing lifelong learning programs is worthwhile for all adults, whether employed or not.
However, the Comptroller found, current training programs available are seen as cumbersome by most people. Existing programs don't actually train many workers, and don't include their employers in the process.
In addition, retraining programs are perceived as expensive, and 25% of adults who want to participate in such programs say they don't for financial reasons. Furthermore, the report found that the wide range of different programs available in the market, with no clear leader or source of information, makes it harder for people to choose a program and sign up for it.
In 2018, just 53,000 people took part in various training and tech programs, at a time when 600,000 jobs, or 15% of the entire labor market, were considered at risk of disappearing in the coming years. The Haredi and Arab sectors suffer from the biggest lack of job training.
Meanwhile, the report found that the problem of missing workforce skills actually starts in school. Some 29% of youth in each grade of school don't participate in academic learning or paid training programs. The level of English taught in high schools and in training programs is not sufficient for the workforce, and 40% of 12th graders either tested in the Bagrut matriculation tests at the low English level of three units (out of five) or didn't take the English test at all. Both problems are more prevalent in areas with weak socio-economic representation, and are likely to harm students' abilities to join the workforce in the future, the report said.
The report concluded that the government doesn't have a plan for encouraging more people to get professional training, and recommended that it gets more involved by adapting training programs to market needs and offering incentives for employed and unemployed people to continue learning. This is more relevant than ever in light of the coronavirus crisis and the damage sustained by numerous sectors of the economy.
In a separate report focusing specifically on jobs in the hi-tech sector, the State Comptroller noted that while that sector produces 12% of Israel's GDP, the country suffers from a chronic lack of supply of trained technologists.
Here as well, the report said, the problem starts with education. Of students that began their university or academic studies in math and technology fields, 22% don't finish their degree within six years, and 20% graduated with a different degree than they had started.
In addition, there is a lack of qualified teachers for math and science subjects in the universities, and the high school education system isn't maximizing students' potential to prepare for work and the army with technology and math studies, especially in the periphery, the report said.  
The report noted that just 31% of people working in hi-tech jobs are women, and only 4.9% are Haredi or Arab. It recommended developing more training programs for hi-tech, especially in the Arab and Haredi sectors. The State Comptroller called to add more technology and science teachers in the universities, and to work to reduce dropout rates for those fields. 


Tags Israel economy employment COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by