69% of unemployed Israelis remain out of work

The figure remains high despite the gradual and almost total re-opening of the economy by the government since April 19.

A total of 1.06 million applications for unemployment assistance from the National Insurance Institute were submitted immediately prior to and during the coronavirus outbreak, including 920,359 applications since the start of March.

Since then, approximately 325,500 Israelis or 31% of applicants have returned to the workforce, leaving nearly 738,000 "active" unemployment benefit claims.

Statistics published by the National Insurance Institute are similar to those shared by the Israeli Employment Service, which has received formal notice of approximately 330,500 applicants returning to work since the first restrictions were lifted in mid-April.