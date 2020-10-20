70 Members of the Knesset sign pact of mutual respect

Seventy Knesset members and ministers have declared that they will endeavor to be more considerate of each other and will tone down harsh rhetoric and on Tuesday they presented a signed “pact of mutual respect” to President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence.

The agreement was initiated by Shas MK Moshe Arbel and Blue and White minister Michael Biton, who were joined by representatives from other parties when they met Rivlin.

“Disputes have been used as political weapons by parties to get votes,” Rivlin said. “This wonderful pact that you are establishing aims to end that. When there are disputes, they should be resolved respectfully.”

Arbel wrote that the document calls on MKs to promote values of mutual respect, partnership and collegiality. Those who signed it vowed to set an example to stop the spread of divisiveness and hatred.

“The goal of the pact is not to end our disagreements, criticism and varied outlooks, which are necessary in a democracy,” said Arbel. “Its goal is to maintain mutual respect even during the course of our sharp differences of opinion as we struggle for our principles but without causing hatred and rifts.”

Biton, who is not currently an MK, said the Israeli public watches politicians with an eagle eye and this demands that they work to end polarization in society. MK Ophir Sofer (Yamina) apologized for going too far in his recent criticism of Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) in the Knesset plenum.

Yisrael Beytenu’s legislators did not sign the pact and party sources said that while their MKs agreed with its content, they refused to pen to paper because other parties had rejected their own document relating to religion and state.