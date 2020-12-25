The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
86% of Blue and White voters won't vote for Gantz in next elections - poll

A new poll found that, across the political spectrum, large percentages of Israelis will not vote for the same parties that they voted for in previous elections.

By EVE YOUNG  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 18:36
Dozens of protesters gather outside of Defense Minister Benny Gantz' private residence in Rosh HaAyin, Thursday, December 17, 2020. (photo credit: BEN COHEN)
Dozens of protesters gather outside of Defense Minister Benny Gantz' private residence in Rosh HaAyin, Thursday, December 17, 2020.
(photo credit: BEN COHEN)
As Israel heads to elections for the fourth time in two years, just 14% of Blue and White voters plan on voting for Blue and White again and only 60% of Likud voters will vote Likud again, according to a new poll by right-wing news Channel 20. The poll was conducted by the Maagar Mochot research institute.  
The poll found that, across the political spectrum, large percentages of Israelis will not vote for the same parties that they voted for in previous elections. 
This is particularly pronounced among left-wing voters, the poll claims.
Only 23% of Yesh Atid-Telem voters will vote for Yesh Atid-Telem again, 4% of Labor voters will vote for the party again and 53% of Meretz voters will vote for the party again, according to the poll. 
Gideon Sa'ar's new party will pull votes from a variety of parties according to the Channel 20 poll. Some 10% of Likud voters will vote for Sa'ar's New Hope, with 18% of Blue and White voters and 14% of Yamina voters planning to vote for Sa'ar's new party. 
A recent poll taken Thursday for The Jerusalem Post's Hebrew sister newspaper Maariv found that Sa'ar would be able to form a government with Yamina, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Meretz and the Joint List in the opposition.
The poll predicted 21 seats for Sa'ar's New Hope party, just five seats less than Likud.
A Panels Politics poll released Thursday found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the leading party ahead of the March elections with 25 mandates, trailed closely by Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope at 22.
Yesh Atid, Yamina and Haredim are all tied next at 15 mandates, according to the poll, followed by the Joint List at 11 and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu at 7 seats. 
Closing out the poll were Meretz, who rose slightly to 6 mandates, while Benny Gantz's once mighty Blue and White Party has fallen to 4 mandates and is nearing the electoral threshold.
Gil Hoffman and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


