A bomb exploded in the home of Ynet's Arab affair correspondent



Just two weeks after a shooting attempt on his life, Hassan, an Arab affair correspondent, has been attacked again. Police were called to the scene after a loud explosion was heard throughout the city.



The explosive was placed in Shaalan's home, which he and his family were intending to move from in about a month. The explosion caused damage to both the first and second floors of the house, but there were no casualties from the attack as the building was empty at the time of the detonation.



Shaalan and his wife were supposed to arrive at the house at the time of the explosion, but had been delayed a couple of hours.



The two suspects were allegedly riding motorcycles and as they approached the Shaalan’s home, then one of them dismounted the motorcycle and jumped over the fence where he reportedly placed the explosive.



Shaalan covered the wave of riots that broke out in both Arab and mixed neighborhoods and cities in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls. He claims that he has no conflicts or enemies and has not been personally threatened. He contends that this attack was because of his role as a journalist.



Two weeks ago on a Thursday night, Hassan reported shots fired at his home. Two masked suspects shot dozens of bullets into his home, some of which hit his children's beds. Luckily, Shaalan and his family were not harmed.

