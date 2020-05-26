The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G cancels indictment of woman who fought with police on Temple Mount

The woman was warned against committing further crimes, as the attorney general could then consider renewing the legal proceedings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2020 07:37
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount (photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount
(photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit canceled criminal proceedings against A., a woman in her 50s who was indicted about two years ago for interfering with police activity, insulting police, threats and disorderly conduct, among other charges, according to KAN Reshet Bet.
The woman went up to the Temple Mount to pray on two occasions and, after the breaking the rules of the site banning prayer both times, police approached her, and she rioted, threatened to hurt one of them and even wished cancer upon them.
The defendant's attorney requested from Mandelblit that the indictment be canceled due to the defendant's difficult life situation as a single mother of two children who has dealt with PTSD for years since she was raped. Mandelblit decided to accept the request.
"We welcome the decision. This is a single mother who went through and deals with severe trauma," said public defender Rita Tahori, who represents the defendant, according to KAN. The woman was warned against committing further crimes, as the attorney general could then consider renewing the legal proceedings.
Visits by religious Jews to the Temple Mount are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.
The Jerusalem Post revealed at the end of 2019 that Jewish visitors to the site had started praying undisturbed by police forces. As of the end of December, police officers continued to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, according to Jewish visitors to the site.
The site was closed to prayer due to the coronavirus outbreak in March. The site is expected to reopen to Muslim worshipers this week.


Tags Temple Mount indictment Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by