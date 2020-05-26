A-G cancels indictment of woman who fought with police on Temple Mount

The woman went up to the Temple Mount to pray on two occasions and, after the breaking the rules of the site banning prayer both times, police approached her, and she rioted, threatened to hurt one of them and even wished cancer upon them.

The defendant's attorney requested from Mandelblit that the indictment be canceled due to the defendant's difficult life situation as a single mother of two children who has dealt with PTSD for years since she was raped. Mandelblit decided to accept the request.

The Jerusalem Post revealed at the end of 2019 that Jewish visitors to the site had started praying undisturbed by police forces. As of the end of December, police officers continued to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, according to Jewish visitors to the site. The site was closed to prayer due to the coronavirus outbreak in March. The site is expected to Visits by religious Jews to the Temple Mount are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.The Jerusalem Post revealed at the end of 2019 that Jewish visitors to the site had started praying undisturbed by police forces. As of the end of December, police officers continued to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, according to Jewish visitors to the site.The site was closed to prayer due to the coronavirus outbreak in March. The site is expected to reopen to Muslim worshipers this week. "We welcome the decision. This is a single mother who went through and deals with severe trauma," said public defender Rita Tahori, who represents the defendant, according to KAN. The woman was warned against committing further crimes, as the attorney general could then consider renewing the legal proceedings.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit canceled criminal proceedings against A., a woman in her 50s who was indicted about two years ago for interfering with police activity, insulting police, threats and disorderly conduct, among other charges, according to KAN Reshet Bet.