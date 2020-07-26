A-G: C'tee might make Netanyahu return full $300,000 tycoon donation

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told the High Court of Justice in a legal briefing on Sunday that the State Comptroller Committee might need to make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pay back the full $300,000 his family received from a tycoon family member without authorization.In early 2019, the previous members of the committee had ordered Netanyahu to return the full $300,000 he received from cousin Natan Milikovsky because he had obtained it without permission from the committee (which must approve special fund transfers to public servants) and because he and Milikovsky have serious and potentially problematic financial ties. However, in summer 2019, the committee’s membership was changed by new State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman.For a year, the new committee flirted with approving Netanyahu to receive donations, despite the previous committee having rejected Netanyahu three times.Finally, the committee rejected Netanyahu's request for receiving NIS 10 million in donations on July 2 after Mandelblit made it clear that he would view such a move as illegal.Still, the committee gave Netanyahu favorable treatment on a related issue on July 2, saying he need only return $30,000 out of the $300,000 in donations he received from Milikovsky for his legal fight without approval.Explaining this part of the decision, the committee said that the other $270,000 had gone to Sara Netanyahu’s legal defense, which was permitted since she is a private citizen. Government NGOs criticized this part of the decision and brought the issue back to the High Court to compel Netanyahu to return all of the funds. Mandelblit's legal brief on Sunday essentially agreed with the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel that the circumstances in which the funds were given to Sara Netanyahu could be seen as an indirect way to give funds to the prime minister himself.If the purpose of the funds was determined to be to help the prime minister and using his wife as a loophole, then the committee should order Netanyahu to return all of the funds.The attorney-general criticized the committee for not addressing the issue and told the High Court that the committee must express a factual finding on the issue regarding what was the purpose of the funds. Besides the $300,000, the overall funding issue for the prime minister is still very much alive as his lawyer Micha Fettman quit in mid-July due to a lack of payment and even his new lawyer, Yossi Segev, told the Jerusalem District Court on July 19 that he was not sure yet whether Netanyahu had decided to pay him to continue to represent him in the ongoing bribery trial.Critics say that Netanyahu is worth a reported NIS 50 million and should not be making an issue of paying for his own legal defense.Former prime minister Ehud Olmert was allowed to receive donations for his legal defense, but only after resigning and becoming a private citizen.In the Holy Land Affair, the former prime minister was convicted by the Tel Aviv District Court of bribery based on funds given to his brother, something which could parallel Mandelblit's argument that giving funds to Sara Netanyahu cannot be separated from the prime minister either.