A-G orders initial probe of ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen on Packer gift

Cohen has said that at the time he advised with a Mossad lawyer who said accepting the gift was permitted, but that he later returned the money when the issue became controversial.

He has said that he regretted that he and his daughter accepted the gift, but that he did not think it was problematic at the time in light of how wealthy Packer was and since there was no quid pro quo or request involved.

An initial probe does not mean there will be a criminal investigation and is often used as a tool to research a sensitive issue for senior public figures where the attorney-general would prefer not to launch a criminal probe unless the facts turn out to be worse than what he expects.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

At this stage, Cohen would not be criminally questioned, but could be called as a witness - though he has already publicly given his narrative.

Given the circumstances, the chances of a full criminal probe are low unless the initial investigation uncovers some as yet unknown quid pro quo or request by Packer.

Haaretz first reported the saga which led Cohen to eventually respond to the issue and has now apparently led to the probe by State Attorney Amit Aisman

Packer has become a lighting rod on Israel's political scene due to a number of probes he has been drawn into, harming his business and leading him to admit he is bipolar and has been involved in a variety of controversial conduct.

Cohen has said that many top Israeli officials on the Right and Left were close to the long-time Israel supporter and did not know of his problematic character at the time.