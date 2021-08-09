The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G orders initial probe of ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen on Packer gift

Cohen has said that many top Israeli officials on the Right and Left were close to the long-time Israel supporter and did not know of his problematic character at the time.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 9, 2021 17:16
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has ordered an initial probe of former Mossad director Yossi Cohen relating to a $20,000 gift that his daughter received for her wedding from Australian billionaire tycoon James Packer.
Cohen has said that at the time he advised with a Mossad lawyer who said accepting the gift was permitted, but that he later returned the money when the issue became controversial.
He has said that he regretted that he and his daughter accepted the gift, but that he did not think it was problematic at the time in light of how wealthy Packer was and since there was no quid pro quo or request involved.
An initial probe does not mean there will be a criminal investigation and is often used as a tool to research a sensitive issue for senior public figures where the attorney-general would prefer not to launch a criminal probe unless the facts turn out to be worse than what he expects.
At this stage, Cohen would not be criminally questioned, but could be called as a witness - though he has already publicly given his narrative.
Given the circumstances, the chances of a full criminal probe are low unless the initial investigation uncovers some as yet unknown quid pro quo or request by Packer.
Haaretz first reported the saga which led Cohen to eventually respond to the issue and has now apparently led to the probe by State Attorney Amit Aisman.
Packer has become a lighting rod on Israel's political scene due to a number of probes he has been drawn into, harming his business and leading him to admit he is bipolar and has been involved in a variety of controversial conduct.
Cohen has said that many top Israeli officials on the Right and Left were close to the long-time Israel supporter and did not know of his problematic character at the time.


Tags Mossad Avichai Mandelblit yossi cohen investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should work for future Olympic glory - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by