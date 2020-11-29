The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
A-G to Gantz: Pause Case 3000 probe until I make sure it's okay

The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate over several years.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 17:57
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter to Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday night asking him to pause the ministry's probe into Case 3000 – known as the Submarine Affair – pending a Justice Ministry review to ensure that there would be no interference with the prosecution's anticipated legal cases.
Last week, committee chairman and former Tel Aviv District Court Judge Amnon Straschnov announced that the ministry committee investigating the Submarine Affair would hold its first hearing on Tuesday.
Though Mandelblit promised to have his office move speedily in reviewing the committee's proposed plan for probing the Submarine Affair, it was clear that the coordination process would delay the committee's start date.
Under Israeli law, any additional state investigations into an issue which is also the subject of a criminal case must defer to avoid interfering with the progress of the criminal case.
The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate over several years, including 2016, in which the political class has made accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite his being cleared by law enforcement.
In December 2019 and additional announcements, Mandelblit announced he will likely indict top officials close to Netanyahu and top former Naval officials for bribery to advocate for the purchase of unnecessary extra submarines and military boats from the ThyssenKrupp .
Among those close to Netanyahu and already implicated in the affair are lawyer David Shimron, a confidant and cousin of Netanyahu; David Sharan, a former chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office; and Avriel Bar-Yosef, a former deputy national security adviser.
Former naval chief Eliezer Marom and other top officials are also expected to be indicted.
Nevertheless, the attorney-general concluded that there is no proof Netanyahu knew about the scheme, and that at most, he pushed for buying the vessels under suspicious circumstances.  
Gantz's inquiry was designed to go beyond legal standards of proof to determine if Netanyahu's conduct in the affair was unethical.
Mandelblit is expected to green light the probe, but to impose conditions which will ensure that certain testimony or evidence will not be used or taken in a way that could sabotage the pending criminal cases.
The probe is a major source of political tension between Gantz and Netanyahu and could impact any future round of elections.


