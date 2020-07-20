A-G to Ohana: Stop lying about police, we will not be intimidated

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday responded to last week’s attack by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana saying, “your letter is full of baseless false accusations with regard to law enforcement.”Initially, Ohana asked that Mandelblit order the police to criminally probe social media and other incitement against Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son. When Mandelblit responded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation and that only very specific kinds of speech can be probed and lose the general freedom of speech protection, Ohana accused the attorney-general of failing to protect Yair Netanyahu over ulterior motives.Ohana implied that since Mandelblit indicted the prime minister, he would not defend Yair Netanyahu’s rights.Mandelblit responded on Monday that he had checked with the police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and that Yair Netanyahu was fully protected, and that probing incitement follows set legal rules and has nothing to do with politics or personal feelings.There have been individuals who have been prosecuted in the past for threatening the prime minister during Mandelblit’s tenure.