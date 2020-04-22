A-G warns cabinet secretary of criminal probe of leaks from meetings

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter Wednesday night to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman that someone in the closed cabinet meetings was facilitating real-time access to the meetings' developments to a member of the media and that if this continued he would open a criminal probe.Mandelblit noted that Braverman himself had addressed the issue with those present at a cabinet meeting after repeated violations and that the media personality had taunted Braverman in real-time on social media that he would maintain his access. The attorney-general said that all those present at meetings must sign a commitment not to provide access to the media and that a criminal probe would be inevitable if the issue did not improve.