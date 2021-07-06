A lucky 7 President

At approximately 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday, in a Knesset ceremony, Isaac Herzog will be sworn in as the eleventh president of the State of Israel succeeding Reuven Rivlin.

He will later attend another ceremony at the President's Residence, where Rivlin will welcome him as Israel's number one citizen, before Rivlin returns to living an ordinary lifestyle.

Future historians may record:

On the seventh day of the seventh month at 7 o'clock in the evening, Isaac Herzog, the former chairman of the Jewish Agency, formally took up his seven-year tenure as President of the State of Israel.

Herzog is the third native-born Israeli to hold the position, and the first to be born after the establishment of the state.

The 11th president of the 73 year old state, he is the country's first direct second generation president, and the second to emerge from the Jewish Agency. The first was Chaim Weizmann, Israel's first president, whose nephew Ezer Weizman was Israel's seventh president, and was indirectly responsible for the presidential term changing from five years with an option for a second five year term, reduced to a single seven year term.

Herzog's late father, Chaim Herzog, who was Israel's sixth president, was the last president to serve two full five-year terms. Weizman was on the way to doing the same, but his second term was cut short by the discovery of a fiscal misdemeanor.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Yitzhak Ben Zvi, Israel's second president, served two full five year terms and was elected to a third term, but died four months later.

Katzir returned to the Weizmann Institute to resume his scientific research, and Navon returned to politics and became the Minister of Education. Israel's eighth President, Moshe Katsav, was the first to be sentenced to prison, on charges of sexual misconduct. Following his release, he has led a quiet life tending to his garden. Shimon Peres, who was a month shy of his eighty-fourth birthday when he became Israel's ninth president, was the oldest person to serve as Israel's number one citizen, and the only one to have previously served as prime minister. Following his demise, a limit was placed on the period in which someone could serve as president. Zalman Shazar, Israel's third present served two full five-year terms, but Ephraim Katzir and Yitzhak Navon, the fourth and fifth presidents of state served one five-year term each.Katzir returned to the Weizmann Institute to resume his scientific research, and Navon returned to politics and became the Minister of Education. Israel's eighth President, Moshe Katsav, was the first to be sentenced to prison, on charges of sexual misconduct. Following his release, he has led a quiet life tending to his garden. Shimon Peres, who was a month shy of his eighty-fourth birthday when he became Israel's ninth president, was the oldest person to serve as Israel's number one citizen, and the only one to have previously served as prime minister.

Reuven Rivlin, who completes his term as Israel's 10th president after Herzog is sworn in at the Knesset, has a long history of public service in a variety of roles.

While late in officially announcing his candidature, it was long known that Herzog's prime personal ambition was to be president of the state of Israel.

He is also young enough to go back into politics or some other form of public service when he completes his term.

He is a former chairman of the Labor Party, as was Shimon Peres..

Although the president is supposed to be apolitical, other than Chaim Weizmann and Ephraim Katzir, every president of Israel has been a former member of Knesset, and Weizmann certainly played politics in the endeavor to secure what became known as the Balfour Declaration in which Her Majesty's Government viewed with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish People.

For close to four decades, Left and Right have been better at taking turns in the presidency than have the governments of Israel which have long been inclined to the Right.

Rivlin was a life-long follower of Jabotinsky and a Likudnik; Peres had been a Labor prime minister, Katzav had been a Likud minister and Knesset Member, as had Ezer Weizman, but before that the 2nd to the 6th presidents had all been identified with the Left .

Nonetheless they learned to respect the importance of accepting of the other and to honor the Right-wing heroes of a significant ratio of the nation.

Herzog will be doing the same.

His first official duty will be to speak at a memorial ceremony for Jabotinsky.

But inasmuch as possible, he will spend the first week or two of his tenure in getting to know the ropes of his new position, familiarizing himself with the names and faces of staff members and learning what they do, responding to congratulatory messages from world leaders, and also delivering messages to world leaders about the dangers posed by a nuclear Iran, and any other item of national importance to Israel.

As far as staff are concerned, on the morning after he moves into the President's Residence, Herzog will host a half day staff seminar so that new people who are still in the process of transitioning, and members of the permanent staff of the President's Residence, some of whom are about to serve their fourth president, will get to know each other.

Once he gets around to the day-to-day business of the presidency, which will be very soon, his priorities Herzog told The Jerusalem Post, will be dealing with mending the rifts in the nation, defending Israel's good name, fighting delegitimization of Israel, and enhancing the positive spirit of Israel.

Like his father and Rivlin, Herzog is a lawyer by profession. So is his wife Michal, who for thee past 13 years has been the Israel Director of the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Philanthropic Foundation. There is nothing in the law to prevent her from continuing with her work, but she expects that as the wife of the president, she will have so many duties to perform that she will not be able to fulfill her role as director as she would like. But the people behind the Wohl Foundation are reluctant to let her go and are looking for ways in she can be helped that she can do what is necessary both as a presidential spouse and the director of a charitable foundation.

The Herzogs have three grown sons who will not be joining them in Jerusalem. The only president whose children lived in the residence was Yitzhak Navon whose children, Na'ama and Erez, occasionally got up to mischief - to the delight of guests, who were pleased to see a natural family atmosphere in the building that housed the number one citizen.

The President of Israel is elected by the Knesset.

Herzog's landslide victory in which he scored more votes than any of his predecessors, was due to his ability to make friends and influence people across the political spectrum.

Initially it seemed that Herzog would have a very smooth run into the office of the President.

But few politicians in Israel – past or present - can escape controversy. In Herzog's case it's his choice of spokesman . The last person in the world that anyone on the Left would expect Herzog to choose is Naor Ihia, who was the former spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud

Ihia, 32, was his master's voice for two years, and was responsible for some of the most vicious diatribes against the media, the justice system and Netanyahu's political rivals.

The appointment could cost Herzog brownie points with the public, or it may be generally realized that a true professional spokesman is like a weather vane and turns in accordance with the way the wind blows.

Herzog, who has been a cabinet secretary, MK, Minister and Opposition leader comers to his new post with a heavy weight of responsibility – not only because of the turn of events in Israel, the region and the Jewish world, but also because he comes from a family of leaders. His paternal grandfather for whom he is named, was the State of Israel's first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi and the author of the official prayer for the State of Israel. His father, before he was president was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations and before that a high ranking military officer. His paternal grandmother was the founder and president of World Emunah.