A ripple effect from the coronavirus protest restrictions – analysis

Israel is not the only entity to restrict protests.

By HERB KEINON  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 20:44
Have protests led to an increase in the spread of coronavirus? (photo credit: CANVA.COM)
Have protests led to an increase in the spread of coronavirus?
"It's not smart, it's not right... it's not the time for protest. No one has the right to make choices like that, that potentially puts at risk everything we are working towards."
Those words against protests during the age of COVID-19 were not uttered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or members of the Likud at the Knesset debate on the matter late Wednesday night.
Rather, they were said in Mid-September by David Andrews, the center-left Labor Party premier of the Australian state of Victoria, which includes Melbourne. On Monday Melbourne residents began emerging from a stringent two-month lockdown that began in July when Victoria was registering 670 new coronavirus cases a day. The lockdown only started to be eased when the number of new cases dropped to 22.
Protests were banned, and dozens of people were arrested when they attended demonstrations against what they considered as the state’s heavy-handed anti-corona measures. Andrews called the protests “selfish, unlawful and wrong.”
The situation in Melbourne is relevant to what is happening here because it provides context. First, Victoria, with a population of 6.7 million people, went into a draconian lock down when it registered 670 new cases – Israel, with its 9.2 million people, on Wednesday counted 9,000 new cases.
And, secondly, Israel is not the only entity – as a result of the passage of a law in the Knesset on Thursday morning – to restrict protests.
It doesn’t make Israel dictatorial to place restrictions for a limited time on protests, rather it makes it smart and puts it in the company of places like Victoria, which few would compare to dictatorial Venezuela.
The Knesset’s decision is important for two reasons. First, because with the country's rate of infection spiraling out of control, allowing 10,000 to 20,000 people to congregate in close quarters – even if outdoors, and even if one believes it is for the noblest of purposes – is unwise.
Even Blue and White’s Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn acknowledged as much on Thursday when, during an interview with Kan Bet, he said, “the right to health takes precedence at this time over the right to demonstrate. As soon as the economy returns to partial activity, the protests will return – within a number of weeks – to what they were beforehand.”
But the restrictions on the protests has utility beyond ensuring that those going to the demonstrations will not infect others or get infected themselves. The restrictions on the mass protests will deprive others of a wonderful excuse for flaunting the regulations and holding mass gathering of their own, for they will no longer be able to say that if it is okay to demonstrate, it's okay to gather in large groups to pray, party, or celebrate on the upcoming Sukkot holiday.
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu said on Thursday that 40% of the country’s corona cases are among the haredim (ultra-Orthodox). Brig.-Gen. Roni Numa, the liaison to the ultra-Orthodox community on the crisis, put that percentage at 30%
But whether it is 30% or 40 % is immaterial, the bottom line is that among the haredi population – which accounts for between 8-12% the country’s population – there is a real coronavirus problem. And part of the problem has to do with an unwillingness by many to adhere to the rules.
Army Radio on Thursday broadcast an audio of a man in the haredi community of Beitar Ilit being asked by police on a busy street to call in Yiddish through a megaphone to people at a crowded lulav and etrog market to disperse.
The man told everyone to leave for 10 minutes, after which they could return. As if he was somehow outsmarting the police, outwitting the authorities. But he was not outsmarting anyone, only endangering the public, his own public.
More than one haredi leader has appeared on television or on the radio in recent weeks and, when asked why some large events continued to be held in haredi communities, responded by saying that if it was permissible to protest, then it was permissible to pray in crowded synagogues, learn in packed yeshivot, or attend large gatherings.
In the fight against corona personal example is critical. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Rueven Rivlin and other public figures did not abide by the regulations during Passover and invited family members to their seders, people were justifiably angry, asking why they need to follow the rules, when their leaders did not.
That same logic has been used by many people – not only haredim – in recent weeks, with the Netanyahu and Rivlin seders replaced by the protests around the corner from the Prime Minister's residence both as the example of – and justification for – non compliance.
Even if this government would consistently enact the best, most efficient and wisest regulations known to man to fight COVID-19, they would have no impact if people did not abide by them. And Israelis are simply not going to abide by regulations if they see that others are not.
Temporarily curbing mass protests – if they can do it in Victoria when the daily infection rate is 670, they can do it here when that rate is 9,000 – sends the right message. Hopefully it will have a ripple effect that will lead to greater public obedience across the board. But don’t hold your breath: Israelis are not Australians.


Tags protests haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
