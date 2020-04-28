The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra presents an exclusive Yom Haatzmaut concert

The Jerusalem Post and the IPO present an exclusive special musical broadcast for Israel's Independence Day

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
APRIL 29, 2020 13:18
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
(photo credit: Courtesy)

“Many people have told me that music is more important to them at this time than at any other time in their lives,” says Tali Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation, “and they feel that it is truly supporting them.” In this spirit, and thanks to the initiative of Mrs. Ruth Sheetrit, board member of the IPO Foundation and Chair of its Event Committee, jpost.com will be broadcasting a concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Lahav Shani, featuring legendary pianist Martha Argerich at 4 pm this afternoon, performing Brahms Symphony No. 2, and Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2.  
The concert, which was originally performed in December as part of the IPO subscription series, is being broadcast with the cooperation of medici.tv, the largest online platform for classical music, which has captured the performances of leading classical artists, ensembles, and orchestras in great concert halls, festivals, and competitions around the world. Gottlieb says that in addition, medici.tv will be offering a free one-month subscription to their online content for those who listen to the performance. The concert was conducted by Lahav Shani, the IPO’s Music Director-Designate, who is slated to become the Israel Philharmonic’s second Music Director, following Zubin Mehta, this October. “The fact that Zubin is being replaced by a 31-year-old Israeli, who is an international star, is something to be extremely proud of, which we want to showcase,” says Gottlieb.  
Mrs. Ruth Sheetrit, board member of the IPO Foundation and Chair of its Event CommitteeMrs. Ruth Sheetrit, board member of the IPO Foundation and Chair of its Event Committee
Gottlieb explains that the musicians in the 105-member Israel Philharmonic are practicing regularly in their homes and are awaiting further instructions regarding any changes in government policy of social distancing. “As things ease, she adds, “they will be able to practice in small groups,  but a constellation of 100 musicians playing together on stage is yet something to be desired.”
The Israel Philharmonic expends a great deal of effort to engage younger audiences through its Keynote music education and community outreach program, exposing over 20,000 children per year to the magic of classical music. There is a growing interest in classical music among the younger generation and the more we expose people to classical music the more interest it evokes, says Gottlieb.  Over 50% of the orchestra’s members today are under 50, many of them native Israelis. Their enthusiasm is expressed by what one of the younger musicians told Gottlieb. “There are two types of people in this world – those who love classical music and the IPO, and those who are yet to discover that they love classical music and the IPO.”
Tali Gottlieb (Photo credit: John Phillips, Getty Images)Tali Gottlieb (Photo credit: John Phillips, Getty Images)
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation heads the IPO’s fundraising activities in Israel, and throughout the world, with the exception of Canada and the US, headed by its American friends. She says that the Foundation is looking to its friends throughout the world to help it through this difficult period while the IPO is unable to perform.
Gottlieb adds that while the concert is provided free to Jpost.com viewers, there will be a button for those who wish to donate to support the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s activities. “There is just one Israel Philharmonic, that has been performing for nine decades,” she says, “and its unique sound must always resonate. We are relying to a great extent on music lovers, Israel lovers, and culture lovers to help the Orchestra through this time.” Ruth Sheetrit, IPO board member, added, “Through music, we can remember better days and imagine the life we’re longing to have again. In these difficult and dangerous times, we need to make sure that we keep it alive as well, so it can make our lives just a little better, especially now. Please join us and help the IPO.”
To support the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, click here


Tags independence day yom haatzmaut israel philharmonic orchestra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by