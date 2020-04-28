Israel Philharmonic Orchestra presents an exclusive Yom Haatzmaut concert



"Many people have told me that music is more important to them at this time than at any other time in their lives," says Tali Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation, "and they feel that it is truly supporting them." In this spirit, and thanks to the initiative of Mrs. Ruth Sheetrit, board member of the IPO Foundation and Chair of its Event Committee, jpost.com will be broadcasting a concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Lahav Shani, featuring legendary pianist Martha Argerich at 4 pm this afternoon, performing Brahms Symphony No. 2, and Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2.

Mrs. Ruth Sheetrit, board member of the IPO Foundation and Chair of its Event Committee Gottlieb explains that the musicians in the 105-member Israel Philharmonic are practicing regularly in their homes and are awaiting further instructions regarding any changes in government policy of social distancing. "As things ease, she adds, "they will be able to practice in small groups, but a constellation of 100 musicians playing together on stage is yet something to be desired." The concert, which was originally performed in December as part of the IPO subscription series, is being broadcast with the cooperation of medici.tv, the largest online platform for classical music, which has captured the performances of leading classical artists, ensembles, and orchestras in great concert halls, festivals, and competitions around the world. Gottlieb says that in addition, medici.tv will be offering a free one-month subscription to their online content for those who listen to the performance. The concert was conducted by Lahav Shani, the IPO's Music Director-Designate, who is slated to become the Israel Philharmonic's second Music Director, following Zubin Mehta, this October. "The fact that Zubin is being replaced by a 31-year-old Israeli, who is an international star, is something to be extremely proud of, which we want to showcase," says Gottlieb.

The Israel Philharmonic expends a great deal of effort to engage younger audiences through its Keynote music education and community outreach program, exposing over 20,000 children per year to the magic of classical music. There is a growing interest in classical music among the younger generation and the more we expose people to classical music the more interest it evokes, says Gottlieb. Over 50% of the orchestra’s members today are under 50, many of them native Israelis. Their enthusiasm is expressed by what one of the younger musicians told Gottlieb. “There are two types of people in this world – those who love classical music and the IPO, and those who are yet to discover that they love classical music and the IPO.”

Tali Gottlieb (Photo credit: John Phillips, Getty Images) The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation heads the IPO's fundraising activities in Israel, and throughout the world, with the exception of Canada and the US, headed by its American friends. She says that the Foundation is looking to its friends throughout the world to help it through this difficult period while the IPO is unable to perform. Gottlieb adds that while the concert is provided free to Jpost.com viewers, there will be a button for those who wish to donate to support the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's activities. "There is just one Israel Philharmonic, that has been performing for nine decades," she says, "and its unique sound must always resonate. We are relying to a great extent on music lovers, Israel lovers, and culture lovers to help the Orchestra through this time." Ruth Sheetrit, IPO board member, added, "Through music, we can remember better days and imagine the life we're longing to have again. In these difficult and dangerous times, we need to make sure that we keep it alive as well, so it can make our lives just a little better, especially now. Please join us and help the IPO."