Absorption Ministry: Aliyah organization can't afford immigration influx

Many reports have come out forecasting a major influx in immigrants to Israel this year, yet despite being forewarned, government organizations handling the matter "may not be financially equipped" warned the Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee on Wednesday.

The warning came during a talk discussing budget cuts of Nativ, an independent administrative unit in the Prime Minister's Office that is in charge of determining the eligibility to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel) from the Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe, based on the Law of Return.

According to Higher Education Minister MK Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), who is in charge of Nativ, the organization's 2015 budget was NIS 80 million, while the current budget is only NIS 56 million.

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beitenu), former acting director of Nativ, warned that “with such a budget the organization will not be able to function, and this means, unequivocally, that people who are eligible to make Aliyah will not be able to arrive in Israel.

Despite all the complications that the unprecedented public health crisis has caused around the world, and in some instances because of them, record-breaking numbers of people in the Diaspora are now applying to make aliyah.

With the sharp increase in immigration projected amid the coronavirus pandemic, groups like Nefesh B'Nefesh – a nonprofit focused on bolstering Israel-Diaspora ties and immigration to Israel – have alerted the Knesset that they should expect around 250,000 new immigrants over the next 3-5 years.

In light of the forecasted immigration wave within the next few years, Committee Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) called for the need to bolster supporting budgets and infrastructure, saying that an additional NIS 10 million should be added to Nativ's budget.