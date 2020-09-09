Following the normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism will advise all hotel establishments throughout the emirate to include kosher food and beverage options on room service and dining room menus for incoming tourists and visitors."Based on the commitment of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to ensure certain foods are available for all visitors and tourists in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, please note that all hotel establishments are advised to include kosher food options on room service menus and at all food & beverage outlets in their establishments," the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism wrote in a memo to hotel managers. In preparation for this rollout, the department is instructing all hotel establishment to seek kosher certifications for the handling of kosher foods meals. Hotel staff will also be tasked with designating an area in their kitchen for the preparation and storage of kosher foods.Additionally, these items are to be clearly marked with a "visible label/reference" displaying a recognizable symbol that indicates the food is indeed kosher - which is required in the certification.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
