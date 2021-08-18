The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Activist banned by Knesset Speaker for saying firing squad should kill MK

Meretz MK Gaby Lasky was told yesterday she should be killed after advocating for Israel to take in Afghan refugees.

By GIL HOFFMAN, EVE YOUNG  
AUGUST 18, 2021 13:57
Israeli lawyer Gaby Lasky is seen at the supreme court for hearing in Jerusalem on September 14, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli lawyer Gaby Lasky is seen at the supreme court for hearing in Jerusalem on September 14, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy ordered the Knesset Guard on Wednesday to no longer permit the entry of an activist who called for an MK to face a firing squad.
Sheffi Paz, an infamous advocate against asylum seekers in Israel, wrote that in response to Meretz MK Gaby Lasky saying she asked Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to open Israel up to receive refugees from Afghanistan following the Taliban's recent takeover.
After Lasky called receiving refugees "the human, humanitarian thing to do," Pas responded to her tweet saying, "The most human and humanitarian thing that can be done is to put you and your friends in front of a firing squad."
Levy said Paz "crossed red lines of permissible discourse" and said her words "could lead to a public servant being harmed."
"The Knesset will not tolerate fiery and extremist discourse against an elected official, and it must therefore be distanced physically from the parliament," he said.
Paz is a member of the "South Tel Aviv Liberation Front," known for its objection to illegal immigration from Africa to Israel and to the concentration of those migrants in south-Tel Aviv neighborhoods.
"Whoever thinks that she can incite to murder against a member of Knesset or anyone else is wrong," said Lasky. "Paz's statements are dangerous and criminal. And so I went to the Knesset officer to pass my complaint to Israel Police. I hope that will this, her incitement will end."


