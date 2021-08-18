The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MK told she should be killed after advocating Israel take Afghan refugees

Sheffi Paz, an infamous advocate against asylum seekers in Israel, tweeted that MK Gaby Lasky should be put in front of a firing squad after Lasky said Israel should accept refugees from Afghanistan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2021 00:11
Afghan refugees who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan are greeted before boarding a bus after arriving in Canada on a Canadian Forces CC-177 Globemaster transport plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 4, 2021. (photo credit: CPL RACHAEL ALLEN/CANADIAN FORCES CIOMBAT CAMERA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Afghan refugees who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan are greeted before boarding a bus after arriving in Canada on a Canadian Forces CC-177 Globemaster transport plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada August 4, 2021.
(photo credit: CPL RACHAEL ALLEN/CANADIAN FORCES CIOMBAT CAMERA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
MK Gaby Lasky submitted a complaint about incitement to murder to the Knesset officer in response to tweets from Sheffi Paz, an infamous advocate against asylum seekers, saying Lasky should be put in front of a firing squad. Paz's tweets were in response to a tweet from Lasky saying she asked Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to open Israel up to receive refugees from Afghanistan following the Taliban's recent takeover.
After Lasky called receiving refugees "the human, humanitarian thing to do," Pas responded to her tweet saying, "The most human and humanitarian thing that can be done is to put you and your friends in front of a firing squad."
Meretz MKs including Gaby Lasky (COURTESY MERETZ)Meretz MKs including Gaby Lasky (COURTESY MERETZ)
Paz is a member of the "South Tel Aviv Liberation Front," known for its objection to illegal immigration from Africa to Israel and to the concentration of those migrants in south Tel Aviv neighborhoods.
"Whoever thinks that she can incite to murder against a member of Knesset or anyone else is wrong," said Lasky. "Paz's statements are dangerous and criminal. And so I went to the Knesset officer to pass my complaint to Israel Police. I hope that will this, her incitement will end."


