Activists spread picture of psychologist suspected of sexual abuse

Since Yuval Carmi's arrest, two additional complaints have been filed against him by patients.

By EVE YOUNG  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 11:28
Activists from Lotem, an organization that seeks to fight 'gender-based terror,' and from activist group "Breaking Walls" hung posters with the face of Yuval Karmi, a psychologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients, in the Jerusalem neighborhood where he lives.
Activists from Lotem, an organization that seeks to fight 'gender-based terror,' and from activist group "Breaking Walls" hung posters with the face of Yuval Karmi, a psychologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients, in the Jerusalem neighborhood where he lives.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Activists from Lotem, an organization that seeks to fight 'gender-based terror,' and from the activist group "Breaking Walls," hung posters with the face of Yuval Karmi, a psychologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients, in the Jerusalem neighborhood where he lives Tuesday night.
"It is time that his harmful actions come out and are not hidden," said the activists. "The suspect should be ashamed, not the victims. We are doing a public service," they went on to say.
"There is nothing worse than a therapist who takes advantage of his power and the trust of his patients in such a way. We call on anyone who was hurt by Yuval Carmi or any other therapist to make their voice heard. You are not alone!"
Carmi's name was made public on Tuesday following a request by Israel Police to publicize his name, suspecting it would cause other victims of his to come forward, Walla News reported. The 66-year-old psychologist was arrested last week and, since his arrest, two additional complaints have been filed against him. 
One of the young women who reported that Carmi attacked her, Ariel Kim Arad, told N12 that he took advantage of the knowledge he had collected over the four years he treated her to attack her.
"He knew what the things that disconnect me were, what the moments where I am less able to resist are," Kim Arad told N12. "He took advantage of that" and used that information to attack her, she said.
In his investigation, Carmi admitted that he had sexual contact with his patient but claimed that it was a consensual affair and that it was a one-time slip.


