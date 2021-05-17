The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ads emphasize coexistence between Arabs and Jews

As violence broke out between Arabs and Jews all over Israel during the past week, several commercials in recent days have emphasized the commitment to coexistence that many Israelis feel.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 17, 2021 22:20
Jewish and Arab Israelis are seen holding a pro-coexistence rally in Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Jewish and Arab Israelis are seen holding a pro-coexistence rally in Tel Aviv, on May 13, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
 A diverse group of companies and organizations, including Bank HaPoalim, the Fox Group, Tnuva, Hot, Supersal, Osem, Nestle, Livnat Poran Medical Rights, Be, Maccabi, Strauss, Readymix, Teleclal Business Group, the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel and the Histadrut labor union, have created an ad which shows shots of two workers from each company, one Jewish and one Arab, standing together in their workplaces. 
Anyone who has spent time in an Israeli hospital has seen first-hand the prime example of coexistence in this country and the Israeli Medical Association has spotlighted this oasis of cooperation in a commercial that features Arab and Jewish medical personnel. A message at the end of the pictures says, in Arabic and Hebrew: We earn a living together, together we will stop the violence, we will go back to respecting each other.
The Clalit Health Fund also posted a video of its employees singing peace songs in Arabic and Hebrew and many other health organizations posted similar clips. 
Bank Leumi created an ad with its chairman, Dr. Samer Haj Yehia, who is Arab, and its CEO Hanan Friedman, who is Jewish, issuing a joint statement in Arabic and Hebrew calling for calm: "At this time we are all facing complex security challenges that affect each and every one of us, from all religions and the political spectrum. This is the time for . . . tolerance, consideration for the other, giving and peace. We all care about the people, the country, the religion and the community in which we live. It is our right to express diverse opinions, but out of mutual respect and tolerance and commitment to a quality and prosperous society. In this place that is important to all of us."
The Israeli Football Association posted a clip on Twitter of Jewish and Arab soccer players and team staff calling for unity, with the slogan, “Together, we will win.”


