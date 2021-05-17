Ads emphasize coexistence between Arabs and Jews

A diverse group of companies and organizations, including Bank HaPoalim, the Fox Group, Tnuva, Hot, Supersal, Osem, Nestle, Livnat Poran Medical Rights, Be, Maccabi, Strauss, Readymix, Teleclal Business Group, the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel and the Histadrut labor union, have created an ad which shows shots of two workers from each company, one Jewish and one Arab, standing together in their workplaces.
Anyone who has spent time in an Israeli hospital has seen first-hand the prime example of coexistence in this country and the Israeli Medical Association has spotlighted this oasis of cooperation in a commercial that features Arab and Jewish medical personnel. A message at the end of the pictures says, in Arabic and Hebrew: We earn a living together, together we will stop the violence, we will go back to respecting each other.
The Clalit Health Fund also posted a video of its employees singing peace songs in Arabic and Hebrew and many other health organizations posted similar clips.
Bank Leumi created an ad with its chairman, Dr. Samer Haj Yehia, who is Arab, and its CEO Hanan Friedman, who is Jewish, issuing a joint statement in Arabic and Hebrew calling for calm: "At this time we are all facing complex security challenges that affect each and every one of us, from all religions and the political spectrum. This is the time for . . . tolerance, consideration for the other, giving and peace. We all care about the people, the country, the religion and the community in which we live. It is our right to express diverse opinions, but out of mutual respect and tolerance and commitment to a quality and prosperous society. In this place that is important to all of us."
The Israeli Football Association posted a clip on Twitter of Jewish and Arab soccer players and team staff calling for unity, with the slogan, “Together, we will win.”
קפטן הנבחרת ביברס נאתכו, קפטנית נבחרת הנשים קארין סנדל, שוער הנבחרת ובני סכנין מחמוד קנדיל ומנור סולומון מזכירים לכולנו כי הכל יכול להיות אחרת. בואו נצטרף אליהם pic.twitter.com/DXoZQyqiUt— ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) May 13, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}