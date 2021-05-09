The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Advisor to PM allegedly urged Meron bereaved families to promote Netanyahu

Rivka Paluch, who was appointed as the prime minister's contact with the families of victims of the Meron tragedy, turned to the bereaved families in recent days with highly unusual requests.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MAY 9, 2021 20:32
PM Benjamin Netanyahu with parliamentary adviser Rivka Paluch, who tested positive for the coronavirus (photo credit: Courtesy)
PM Benjamin Netanyahu with parliamentary adviser Rivka Paluch, who tested positive for the coronavirus
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor on haredi issues, Rivka Paluch, was suspended after allegedly trying to convince bereaved family members of victims of the Mount Meron tragedy to promote Netanyahu and his wife Sara, N12 first reported on Thursday. 
According to the report, Paluch, who was appointed as the prime minister's contact with the families of victims of the Meron tragedy, turned to the bereaved families in recent days with highly unusual and inappropriate requests.
According to testimonies first published by N12, Paluch asked bereaved family members to film videos showing support for Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.

"Maybe you could film a video for the prime minister and say a few words?," she asked, according to one testimony by a representative of the bereaved families.
"As if we were meant to console the prime minister, instead of it being the other way around. As soon as he was done, Paluch said: 'And maybe say a few words to Sara Netanyahu, support her for all she's going through?'."
"I was shocked, I asked her: 'Why did the prime minister not come to console us? We didn't even receive a phone call. She said: 'If he calls you, he will need to call everyone.'"  
A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office following the publications, has denied any and all involvement by the Netanyahu family in Paluch's alleged actions.
"The prime minister and his wife never asked for support from bereaved families. Any insinuations to the contrary are considered slander. The issue will be looked into and dealt with accordingly," a statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.
Paluch has since denied the accusations made against her, claiming that bereaved family members were the ones to approach her, asking to film the promotional videos.
"I visited the homes of the families with awe and reverence. I tried to respect any and all requests ... I deny asking or pressuring anyone. I gladly complied with the various requests," a statement by Paluch read.

Nonetheless, she was suspended over the weekend.
Paluch, 65, served as advisor on haredi issues to prime minister Ariel Sharon before returning to returning to the Prime Minister’s Office as adviser on haredi matters to Netanyahu in 2016.
Netanyahu currently faces several challenges from different fronts, including his ongoing corruption trial and failure to establish a government for the fourth time in the past two years.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu haredi news Sara Netanyahu Mount Meron tragedy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Marking Jerusalem Day amind Jerusalem tensions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Amotz Asa-El

The Mount Meron tragedy is the ultra-Orthodox's Chernobyl disaster

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by