The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After coronavirus, Nazareth and Nof Hagalil plan tourism rehabilitation

Hotel occupancy has drastically declined in the cities, dropping from 90% capacity to 8% in April and the crisis has caused 66% of the hotels to close since the start of the pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 21:28
Meeting on rehabilitating Nazareth and Nof Hagalil tourism. (photo credit: PHOTO AMAL NAZARETH)
Meeting on rehabilitating Nazareth and Nof Hagalil tourism.
(photo credit: PHOTO AMAL NAZARETH)
The Nazareth and Nof Hagalil (previously Nazareth Illit) tourist industry crisis was addressed in a Tuesday meeting, led by Israel's Hotel Association.
The cities, known for their tourist attractions, have been dealt a heavy financial blow following the country's year-long closure to tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic. On top of this were the riots that broke out in Jewish-Arab communities throughout Israel during the 11-day Israel-Gaza conflict this past month. 
During the meeting, it was noted that the effective cooperation between both mayors helped avoid the riots, but tourism is still low in the cities.
"I see great importance in coming to and supporting the city of Nazareth especially during a period of social tension in Israel," Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said.
Farkash-Hacohen has worked with the Finance Minister to continue assistance in the tourist industry and noted that she is also "working to return tourism to Israel," with a pilot program having already begun.
Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Photo Credit: Photo Amal Nazareth).Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Photo Credit: Photo Amal Nazareth).
"Political and security instability comes at a price and negatively affects, in my opinion, our internal social resilience and we should not ignore that. Nazareth and Nof Hagalil are great examples of coexistence and mutual respect and I see special importance in being here now," she said in support of visiting the cities, that are in need of local tourists, as coronavirus regulations still prohibit most foreign nationals to visit the country. 
Hotel occupancy has drastically declined in the cities, dropping from 90% capacity to 8% in April. The crisis caused 66% of the hotels to close since the start of the pandemic, the Tourism Ministry reported.
"We are licking the wounds, waiting for tourists to come back here so we can revive business. It's painful," Amir Haik, the head of the Hotel Association said in response to the decline. 
“None of us have expected such a horror scenario, as we have gone through in recent months. By March 2020 we were at a rate of half a million tourists a month, advancing to a peak of 5 million tourists," the General Director of the Tourism Ministry, Amir Halevi, explained how badly Israel's tourist industry was hit by the pandemic. 
Amir Halevi (Photo Credit: Photo Amal Nazareth).Amir Halevi (Photo Credit: Photo Amal Nazareth).
Halevi said the Tourism Ministry has presented a plan to bring international tourists back and preserve its infrastructure, but that until it takes effect, Israel's cities are relying on domestic tourism. 
"We intend to work to return Israeli tourists to Nazareth. The ministry has invested heavily in Nazareth and we are see that and are about to invest and upgrade additional infrastructure. We need to be optimistic, and very soon we will see the Israeli visitors back here and later also tourists from abroad," Halevi added.
Many hotel and business owners attended the meeting run by the Hotel Association.
"We should not talk about coexistence, we should do it,"  Haik announced. "We will work for the coexistence for all citizens in the country."
Haik described the coronavirus crisis as hitting the car breaks, causing the country to stop, the world to stop, and tourism to stop along with it. 
Some 75% of Nazareth's guests were tourists from outside of Israel, Haik said.
"We will help the Tourism Minister to do everything she can to bring the tourists back to Israel. At the same time, Israelis need to go to hotels, restaurants and other businesses in Israel," he suggested.
Nazareth's mayor, Ali Salem found the meeting "very important" as the city has struggled through corona and the recent conflict and its 110,000 residents just want to return to "a normal life of coexistence in this country."
"I want to greet all of you in our city," Salem invited Israelis to visit Nazareth.


Tags Nazareth Tourism Israeli Palestinian Conflict Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke the truth saying Israeli strikes were precise, didn't he?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by