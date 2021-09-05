After damning climate report, gov’t must take heed, energy expert says

Following the Environmental Protection Ministry’s discouraging report about Israel’s air pollution, the country must wake up, according to a top industry expert.

“The potential to generate electricity on the roofs of buildings is huge and achievable, and this policy should be encouraged as much as possible in order for Israel to run a low-carbon economy,” Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint Solar Energy, said at the Conference on Energy and the Economy recently.

The Environmental Protection Ministry found that air pollution cost the country about NIS 12.9 billion in external costs in 2020, including NIS 7.7b. due to greenhouse gas emissions . The external costs caused by carbon dioxide emissions rose by 20% last year.

Despite much progress in lowering emissions, Israel’s per capita methane emissions are still higher than the global average, with 1.3 tons being produced per capita, while the world average stands at 1.07 tons and the EU average stands at 0.89 tons. Methane makes up 12% of Israel’s greenhouse gas emissions.



Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.