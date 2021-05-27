The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After getting aid, El Al 'working like crazy' to refund canceled tickets

"We are working quickly to finish refunding tickets for all Israeli customers in the next few weeks," a spokesman for the national air carrier said.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 27, 2021 13:35
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
After receiving some $210 million in aid from the Israeli government, El Al Israel Airlines is "working like crazy" to refund payments for flight tickets that were canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the national air carrier said Thursday.
"Since last week, more than 80 percent of all refunds have been already been issued,"tThe spokesman said. "We are working quickly to finish refunding tickets for all Israeli customers in the next few weeks. For customers around the world, we are doing everything possible to expedite that as well, and in the next few weeks, we'll work on those as well, because the process is a little bit more complicated abroad."
The coronavirus pandemic forced El Al to cancel hundreds of flights as airports around the world increased travel restrictions. Israel severely limited the number of flights in and out of the country, and even closed its airport completely for several weeks during the winter in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
Due to its enfeebled financial state, the airline has until now been unable to refund the airfares paid by thousands of customers. The company said that repaying those debts was its top priority upon receiving financial aid.
El Al reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry in March that will allow  El Al to continue operating despite vast economic damage sustained during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the NIS 685 million package, El Al committed to streamline operations by laying of nearly a third of its workforce, as well as raising money through a public equity offering and providing flights for aviation security officers for the next 20 years.
Last week, El Al said it narrowed its first-quarter loss to $86 million, compared with $140 million a year earlier, as it slashed 1,900 jobs.
Earlier this week, El Al Airlines chairman David Brodet announced that he will step down from his position after just eight months on the job. Brodet is credited with helping the national airline weather one of the most serious crises in its 73-year history by helping negotiate the massive aid package from the state and developing a plan to secure its financial stability for the future.
Brodet will be replaced next month by Deputy Chairman of the Board Amikam Ben-Zvi, the El Al spokesman revealed. 


