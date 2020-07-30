After Western Wall riots, police prepare for violence at Balfour protests

After hundreds stormed security in anger over the coronavirus restrictions put in place to limit the number of people praying at the Western Wall on Wednesday night, on Tisha B'Av , police are preparing for violence during protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his official residence on Balfour Street on Thursday night.

On Wednesday night, hundreds rammed the barriers at the Western Wall Plaza after they were placed to limit the amount of worshipers due to the coronavirus restrictions. On a similar note, thousands are planning on gathering on Balfour street in front of the Prime Minister's residence on Thursday evening after sunset once the Tisha B'Av ends.

On Thursday morning hundreds continued to gather outside the entrance to the Western Wall, as the number of those allowed to enter the compound is restricted to 20 at a time in accordance to coronavirus regulations KAN reported.

Earlier this week, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that the Plaza is to be divided into separate sectors so that the traditional Tisha B'av prayers will take place in accordance with the Health Ministry's regulations. The original plan was to enable no more than a thousand worshipers, and not 10,000 as has been allowed before.

However, worshipers coming to pray at the holy site the night of Tisha B'Av refused to abide by regulations and stormed past security placed to regulate the number of incomers.

As the holy day of Tisha B'Av ends, police are preparing for violence to ensue as thousands are once again planning to gather in Israel's capitol city in a continuation of demonstrations that have been going on for weeks both in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday , Pro-Likud far-right activists, allegedly affiliated with the "La Familia" group, violently attacked protesters in Tel Aviv who had gathered that evening to protest against police brutality and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's attempts to prevent protests from taking place outside the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem.

Following the violence, Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the police to act swiftly to apprehend the attackers. Channel 13 reported Wednesday morning that the police plans to deploy its most elite forces - like the Yamam counter-terrorism unit - to protect demonstrators at future protests.

Deputy Police Chief Moti Cohen has instructed forces to put in place all measures necessary to curb the violence, Channel 12 reported on Thursday morning. Technological measures will be implemented to enable activists to be monitored and manpower will significantly be increased.

The Israel Police force claimed that the biggest threat during protests aren't extremist groups like La Familia whose actions are easy to detect and prevent, but rather individuals not recognized by the police who intend to infiltrate demonstrations and use violence. Police will use measures to try and discern individuals who intend to become violent during the demonstrations.

"We will continue to act in in accordance with the situation, and will allow demonstrations to throughout the country regardless of the issue or the identity of the demonstrators. At the same time, we will not allow for violence of any kind, be it harm to demonstrators, civilians or police alike. We will act resolutely in full severity of the law against violators," he added. "Even in these complicated times, we will allow every citizen the freedom of expression and the freedom to protest within the boundaries of the law. Most of the public is protesting legally and the police must ensure that their rights are exercised," Moti said on Thursday morning.