AG responds to riots: Police must operate equally to Jews and Arabs

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit supports the use of IDF in Lod as necessary, as border police have bolstered local police.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 12, 2021 13:19
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Airport City, September 3, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Airport City, September 3, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Wednesday took a sideswipe at Public Security Minister Amir Ohana and other public officials on both sides of the political spectrum for statements which could weaken law enforcement.
Earlier, Ohana tweeted out that the police had made a mistake in arresting certain armed Jews who he said were acting in self-defense and multiplied the power of the police to maintain order.
Ohana was responding to the mainly Arab initiated violence in Lod and some other areas within Israel, along with some anti-Arab violence from Jews as well.
Without mentioning Ohana by name, Mandelblit clarified that the police will arrest those who commit violence from either the Arab or Jewish sectors and that public officials should act to reduce, not increase, incitement and respect for law enforcement.
Mandelblit issued the statement following questions from The Jerusalem Post and other media about Ohana's statement.
In addition, the attorney-general said that he and IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek had approved the temporary use of the IDF as part of an emergency lockdown to regain control of law and order in Lod.
According to Mandelblit, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai declined the offer, but accepted the offer of using border police units to assist with Lod, though usually those units deal only with the PA and crossings with other foreign countries.
The attorney-general said that use of the IDF or border police for emergency situations was permitted under the law for a temporary emergency period, though not for an extended peacetime period. 


