Agriculture Minister Oded Forer signs MoU with UAE Minister

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Food & Water Security Minister Mariam Al-Muhairi and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer signed an MoU on Tuesday.
During my visit to Israel, I signed an MOU with HE Oded Forer the Israeli Minister of Agriculture, aimed at enhancing cooperation in food security between our two countries in the areas of food production, food supply chains and research & innovations. pic.twitter.com/4H0F3w6gNR— Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) July 13, 2021
The MoU, signed by Forer and Al-Muhairi, will see the two countries cooperating on food production, supply chains, research and innovations in the field of food security.
"I had the honour to host Mariam Al-Muhairi today," Oded Forer commented on Twitter. "We agreed to cooperate on a number of issues you will hear about in the future," Forer added.
