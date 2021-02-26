The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aliyah flights from Ethiopia, Ukraine land in Israel despite coronavirus

Ben-Gurion Airport was shut on Jan. 25 to all commercial flights due to the government’s concerns over the entry of COVID-19 variants into the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 13:05
New immigrants arrive at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport on Purim, February 26, 2021 (photo credit: ELLA SHILUV/GPO)
New immigrants arrive at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport on Purim, February 26, 2021
(photo credit: ELLA SHILUV/GPO)
New immigrants to Israel landed early Friday morning, arriving on flights from Ethiopia and Ukraine.
The flights were made possible despite Ben-Gurion Airport being shutdown due to an exception made for their flights, allowing them to arrive in Israel, with the help of Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and in cooperation with the Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
The immigrants who arrived will enter into coronavirus quarantine in a designated compound of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. Other passengers on the flights will be put into quarantine in coronavirus hotels, in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines.
The flights were also supported by the Jewish Federation of North America (JFNA).
"These immigrants from Ethiopia and the Ukraine are arriving in Israel after years of being away from their families and will finally get to unite with them, despite the closure of the airport," said Tamano-Shata. "I'm glad that even in these crazy times we get to bring Jews to their new home in Israel. I thank the aliyah organizations: The Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews."
"We will continue to operate until the last of the Jews in Ethiopia will land in Israel," said Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Isaac Herzog.
Ben-Gurion Airport was shut on January 25 to all commercial flights due to the government’s concerns over the entry of COVID-19 variants into the country and has remained close since that date.
The decision left hundreds of Israelis who left the country before that date but expected to be able to return stranded, allowing only those who gained specific approval by a special government committee to return.


Tags aliyah ukraine ethiopia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by