Aliyah flights from Ethiopia, Ukraine land in Israel despite coronavirus

New immigrants to Israel landed early Friday morning, arriving on flights from Ethiopia and Ukraine.The flights were made possible despite Ben-Gurion Airport being shutdown due to an exception made for their flights, allowing them to arrive in Israel, with the help of Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and in cooperation with the Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. The immigrants who arrived will enter into coronavirus quarantine in a designated compound of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. Other passengers on the flights will be put into quarantine in coronavirus hotels, in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines.The flights were also supported by the Jewish Federation of North America (JFNA)."These immigrants from Ethiopia and the Ukraine are arriving in Israel after years of being away from their families and will finally get to unite with them, despite the closure of the airport," said Tamano-Shata. "I'm glad that even in these crazy times we get to bring Jews to their new home in Israel. I thank the aliyah organizations: The Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.""We will continue to operate until the last of the Jews in Ethiopia will land in Israel," said Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Isaac Herzog. Ben-Gurion Airport was shut on January 25 to all commercial flights due to the government’s concerns over the entry of COVID-19 variants into the country and has remained close since that date.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The decision left hundreds of Israelis who left the country before that date but expected to be able to return stranded, allowing only those who gained specific approval by a special government committee to return.