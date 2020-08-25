The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
All advanced weapons sales to UAE also had Defense Ministry approval

Report alleged Mossad, ministry fight over issue.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 25, 2020 11:06
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan shakes hands with a member of the UAE armed forces during joint military manoeuvres between the UAE and the French army in the desert of Abu Dhabi May 2, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS/WAM/HANDOUT)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan shakes hands with a member of the UAE armed forces during joint military manoeuvres between the UAE and the French army in the desert of Abu Dhabi May 2, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS/WAM/HANDOUT)
All sales of advanced weapons, even those promoted by the Mossad and the Prime Minister’s Office, were also approved by the Defense Ministry, government sources have told The Jerusalem Post.
Following a Yediot Ahronot report alleging that the office and the Mossad fought with the Defense Ministry to sell advanced weapons to the UAE, the Post has been told that the ministry did in fact approve all Israeli sales.
The Post had previously reported the sale of NSO Group’s Pegasus cell phone hacking technology to moderate Sunni Arab countries, which had been supported by the Defense Ministry. The UAE can now be publicly named as one of those countries.
The ministry also backed sales of advanced weapons to the Emirates, including multiple billion-dollar deals.
Despite selling advanced weapons to the UAE, Jerusalem will need to decide how much it will fight in Congress and with the Trump administration against the potential US sale of F-35s to Abu Dhabi.
That opposition might be less in light of the movement toward normalization between Israel and the UAE.
The Yediot report on Tuesday seemed to draw a wedge between the Mossad and the Prime Minister’s Office on one side and the Defense Ministry on the opposing side, with a narrative of having advanced sales to the UAE for years without Defense Ministry support.
However, sources have told the Post that the Defense Ministry both approved all deals and supports the logic of selling such advanced weapons to the UAE.
The widely accepted logic has been that these sales are in Israel's interest in order to confront Iran with a stronger circle of counterpunch capabilities should the Islamic Republic try to initiate a broader conflict against the Jewish state and the moderate Sunni states. 
In contrast, the Post has been told that the picture may be far more complex.
Internal disagreements between defense and intelligence establishment officials are certainly possible on any given issue.
Yet, sources have told the Post that generally, the Defense Ministry has been as supportive of advanced weapons sales to the UAE as any other body that is part of the conversation.
More importantly, even if the Mossad may be the negotiator – since the UAE, until now, has been a country without diplomatic relations with Israel – the spy agency has never made a weapons deal with the Emirates where the Defense Ministry was not consulted and did not eventually approve.
Even the Yediot report dates advanced weapons sales back to the early tenure of former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo.
These sales started in order to make amends for an alleged Mossad assassination of a Hamas operative in Dubai in 2010 that went public and embarrassed both countries.
The report only claims that such sales have accelerated in recent years, which would also be during the years that the Mossad successfully built a path toward the current peace deal.
The F-35 deal may be different, since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues, at least in public, to oppose it.
However, the same logic of Israel selling advanced weapons to the UAE could apply to the US selling it the F-35, which could water down Israeli opposition.
The Defense Ministry declined to respond to the Post’s story.


