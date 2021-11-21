All service dogs to be allowed in all public spaces by November 2022

Israel will approve the entry of all service dogs, such as emotional support dogs, in public spaces starting November 2022, Yamina MK Shirly Pinto announced Sunday on social media.





Until now, many service dogs, such as emotional support dogs who help those suffering from PTSD and other emotional traumas, have not been allowed in all public spaces, while guide dogs, who help those with physical disabilities such as blindness, were.

The decision was made as part of the Knesset Arrangements Law, which included a clause mandating the approval of all service dogs to enter all public spaces starting November 2022.

This is especially important for many soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks who suffer from emotional traumas.

"This is great news to all of our sisters and brothers who fought for our country and now are being aided by their service and emotional support dogs!" Pinto said in a statement.

"Finally, we recognize the importance of our heroic four-legged companions. I am proud to work for the betterment of our citizens’ lives."

