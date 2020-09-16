The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Almost half of Israeli smokers smoked more during lockdown

A Hebrew University poll showed that 44% of smokers smoked more during coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns.

By EVE YOUNG  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 15:22
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
Some 44% of Israeli smokers said that they smoked more during the coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines, according to a Hebrew University poll. The average increase among smokers was three more cigarettes a day - from an average of 15 to an average of 18.
The poll also showed that 7% of smokers quit smoking during the quarantine – and 16% more smokers attempted to quit smoking than the base proportion of those attempting to quit, which is normally around 20%.
Some 8.8% reported a change in smoking behaviors in their homes, generally a change from not smoking in the home to smoking on balconies or in some rooms.
According to researchers, this means that there is an increase in those affected by second-hand smoke, including children.
The poll was conducted by Hebrew University’s School of Public Health.


