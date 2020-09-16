Almost half of Israeli smokers smoked more during lockdown

Some 44% of Israeli smokers said that they smoked more during the coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines, according to a Hebrew University poll. The average increase among smokers was three more cigarettes a day - from an average of 15 to an average of 18.The poll also showed that 7% of smokers quit smoking during the quarantine – and 16% more smokers attempted to quit smoking than the base proportion of those attempting to quit, which is normally around 20%. Some 8.8% reported a change in smoking behaviors in their homes, generally a change from not smoking in the home to smoking on balconies or in some rooms. According to researchers, this means that there is an increase in those affected by second-hand smoke, including children. The poll was conducted by Hebrew University’s School of Public Health. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });