Alon Command Center tells ‘Post’ his unit saved around 25%-30% of deaths

"Corona is not over yet, and we are ready for every possible scenario," he said.

By UDI SHAHAM  
APRIL 8, 2021 18:19
The Alon Command Center (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Alon Command Center
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The silence and the sound of the hummingbirds at the Alon Command Center in Ramle was a strange sight. Only two months ago, when the morbidity rate in Israel skyrocketed, this center which is the main headquarters in the war against corona, had soldiers running around, shouting, and maintaining the effort to combat coronavirus.
A reasonable explanation for the quiet mood in early April might be because it was still the Passover break, but it could also be because all this manpower isn’t needed when there are only a few hundred new cases a day.
“We didn’t imagine that the vaccination operation would be so successful,” Alon Command Center Head Brig.-Col. Reli Margalit told The Jerusalem Post. “But even if we were wrong with our estimation, the outcome is obviously a good thing.
“However,” Margalit said, “We are not concluding the corona yet. As long as it's here – and we’re tasked by the state to operate – we operate.”

Brig.-Col. Reli Margalit, the head of the Alon Command Center. (Credit: IDF)Brig.-Col. Reli Margalit, the head of the Alon Command Center. (Credit: IDF)
The Alon Command Center was established last August as part of the Home Front Command. Despite becoming fully active in November, it started aiding the Health Ministry in its battle against corona from day one.
These days, when Israel is marking a year since its first cases and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the Alon Command Center looks back at the advanced, enhanced mechanism it created in this battle, and sees how it can adapt to the current situation, and to the future.
The center is based on four main divisions: The investigations and contact chain-breaking division, which is the base of the entire center, and is in charge of getting to all the contacts of those who were discovered as being infected; the tests division, which is in charge of the entire tests apparatus, including those in cities and towns; the isolation division, which is in charge of the hotels that are used for quarantining, and for getting people from the airport to these hotels; and the laboratories division, in which the tests are getting decrypted and sent to the health funds.
But besides these divisions, which served as the day-to-day basis of the center’s activities and its connection to the general public, it also created special mission teams that dealt with specific issues. These teams were made up of soldiers and officers, reservists and draftees, from the entire army, and used their specialty fields and knowledge in order to create mechanisms to fight the virus.
The first team that was established was the outbreaks special team, which is led by an Air Force pilot and had within it intelligence officers and soldiers from different army branches and is in charge of locating and mapping mass outbreaks in order to quickly break the infection chains.
“We also established special teams that dealt with passageways such as airports, seaports, and land borders, so we could monitor possible entrances of the virus from abroad, and contain it,” Margalit explained.
“Another team that we have now is the education and community special teams, which monitor outbreaks in the education system. The fact the children did not receive the vaccines yet makes this group highly important, and we keep an eye on it,” he said. “We are trying to keep our head above the water until children will start getting the vaccine.”
One of the most important teams in the current situation, which helps to prevent future outbreaks, is the variant special team. Margalit said that their job is to locate and map potential sources of spreading the variants and at the same time, assist the Health Ministry scientists in sequencing these variants.
WHEN THE COMMAND center was established, Margalit was the Home Front Command’s Haifa District OC and was called to head the investigations division. Recently, he was promoted and was tasked to head the entire center.
Looking back at this year, Margalit sums it up in military terms: “We were exercising force while learning,” he said, meaning that the entire operation is based on constant learning, while already operating.
A main point Margalit focused on as investigations department head, and now as the center’s head, is breaking the infection chain by getting to all contacts as quickly as possible.
“We see that a large percentage of those that we – the center – caught as contacts of someone who was infected, turn out to be positive for the virus. Some 11% of these tests are positive, which is a higher rate of those who get tested in the health funds,” he said.
“Taking this, and according to our estimations – that were certified by senior professional officials – we have saved some 25%-30% of Israel’s morbidity rate by cutting infection chains,” Margalit said.
“That essentially means that 25%-30% of possible deaths were saved. I think that this is a major achievement of the infection chain-breaking operation,” he added.
Now, that the trend of infections are in decline, and the future is unknown, Margalit said that they are on standby, and are focusing on improving their abilities.
“We set a standard for dealing with a patient – from the moment he’s known as a patient, through the investigation, the contact tracing, the tests to his arrival to a corona hotel – to be less than 24 hours. Now our average time is 19.9 hours,” he said. “However, these days, when the infection rate is low, we take our time to have a more thorough investigation, and understand how we can receive more information on what’s going on.”
When asked about the future of the center, Margalit replied: “It is hard to justify the existence of such a big operation when the numbers are so low. But we don’t know what the future holds, and you can’t shut down and open this center whenever you need,” he said.
“My challenge is to know how to adjust my [center’s] ability to the needs of the Health Ministry. I need to make adjustments on a daily basis,” he added. “But one thing learned from this entire year, is that in this pandemic, you walk in the dark, so I don’t look for stability.
“So I say that my stability is my ability to change,” Margalit concluded.


