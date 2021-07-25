Amir Haik to serve as Israel's first ambassador to the UAE

Haik "has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the fields of economics and tourism" and as such he "is the right man to institutionalize the bridge between Israel and the Emirates," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Lapid recalled that he had helped inaugurate the first ever Israeli embassy in the Emirates in June. The UAE in turn opened its first ever embassy in Tel Aviv.

"It was time to appoint the first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates," Lapid said.

Haik is the President of Israel's Hotel Association and has served as director general of the Manufacturers Association. He has served as director general of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Employment. He is considered to be a political appointment.

Israel and the UAE normalized ties only last year under the rubric of the Abraham Accords.