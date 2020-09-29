Amir Peretz discusses cooperation with Emirati industry minister

Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz and Emirati Industry Minister Dr. Sultan Al Jaber decided to establish a joint team between their two ministries and sign a comprehensive agreement for joint activities within the next three weeks. The decision was made during a discussion surrounding future cooperation between Israel and the UAE.
"We are a world power of gas and oil and would be happy to produce with you collaborations for green energy and clean refining projects, along with... food security, agriculture, standards, cyber, water, and many other issues," said Al Jaber.
"I believe that the global coronavirus crisis creates new challenges so that cooperation between us while seeing the needs of the whole world – the capabilities and experience of the companies in the Emirates in cooperation with innovation, research and development – will be important and significant not only for the two countries, but for the whole world," Peretz said. "I invite you, immediately after the preparation of the agreement, to come and sign the agreement and go to work."
Peretz stressed that the two countries could initiate projects between Israel, the Emirates and the Palestinians, including ones that could contribute to a new atmosphere between Israel and the Palestinians after annexation was dropped from the agenda.