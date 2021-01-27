Amir Peretz quits Knesset

Former Labor leader Amir Peretz quit the Knesset after 32 years on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, when the resignation takes effect, he will be replaced in the Knesset by former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, who was next on the Labor-Meretz-Gesher list that ran in the last election.

Gilon will be sworn in on Monday.

New Labor leader Merav Michaeli announced in Wednesday afternoon that Labor's next Knesset list would switch off between female and male candidates.

The decision will not impact the Israelis and Hatnufa parties, which are expected to run together with Labor.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}