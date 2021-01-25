The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anarchy in Bnei Brak as ultra-Orthodox vandals run riot

Ultra-Orthodox politicians condemn police response.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 25, 2021 08:31
A bus is torched by haredi protesters in Bnei Brak, January 24, 2021 (Credit: MDA)
Violent riots continued late into the night in Bnei Brak against the background of police enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in the ultra-Orthodox city and the intense opposition to such measures by radical elements in the community. 
A bus driver was assaulted and chased off his bus and the bus itself set on fire and went up in flames in the middle of the city, causing damage to the apartment buildings adjacent to the conflagration. 
The Fire Service did not respond to the fire for a significant period of time, leading to several dozen people being evacuated from their homes. 
Electricity cables caught fire as a result of the arson in the city, resulting in dozens, if not hundreds, of homes losing their electricity supply. 
Other acts of vandalism, including the toppling of a traffic light and burning of rubbish bins, were also carried out by the rioters, while they continued to block roads in the city until after 1:30 a.m. 
Riot police were called into the city to quell the unrest, and deployed stun grenades to disperse the rioters. 
Earlier in the evening, Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and Deputy Mayor Hanoch Zeibert were attacked with stones, fireworks and eggs when arriving at the scene of the riot, and bodyguards were required to use pepper spray against the assailants. 
The riots were started by many of the radical Jerusalem Faction grouping which is connected to the Grodna Yeshiva in Ashdod where police prevented yeshiva students from entering Sunday morning. 
The Jerusalem Faction is an extremist grouping which broke away from the mainstream non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community in 2012 due to an internal rabbinic leadership battle following the death of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv
During an emergency meeting of ultra-Orthodox political leaders, called by Rubinstein in Bnei Brak, which started at 9:00 p.m, the mayor called on the police to withdraw their forces from the streets of his city, saying they must leave the management of life to the city leadership.
He told police to "get themselves together," saying that "it's with a sad pain that we say out loud that the Israeli Police and its leaders are to blame for the catastrophe that has been taking place in our city for several days." 
Senior United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni said he had spoken with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior leader of the non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox sector, saying the rabbi had said the “protests” should stop and that “the police halt their violence.”
Gafni said senior police officers had told him they want to reduce tensions, to which the MK retorted that police would not behave in the same way in Tel Aviv. 
Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush also of UTJ also condemned the police actions, saying “Throwing stun grenades in a residential area is not acceptable, in the Arab sector it wouldn’t happen. If this is the path we know how to make conclusions.”


