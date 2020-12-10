And then there were four: US and Israelis officials welcome Morocco deal

United States and Israeli officials and notable people welcomed the historic normalization agreement between Morocco and Israel on Thursday evening. Many Israeli officials spoke of symbolism of signing the agreement on the first night of Hanukkah. Netanyahu first thanked President Donald Trump for his efforts to "bring peace to the people of Israel and the Middle East," and continued to thank Morocco King Mohammed VI in a live broadcast. "The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period. Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there. Hundreds of thousands of these Moroccan Jews came to Israel, and they formed a human bridge between our two countries of sympathy, respect, of fondness and love, and I think this is the foundation that we can now build this peace between Morocco and Israel," Netanyahu said. He noted that direct flights would be established between Israel and Morocco in order to strengthen relations. "The light of peace on this Hanukkah day has never shown brighter than today in the Middle East," Netanyahu said. Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the agreement on his Twitter account."It is an opportunity to anchor a relationship of many years, and a rich and glorious historical partnership of the two peoples, which will now become official," Gantz wrote. He thanked the US officials who worked tirelessly to make the agreement happen.
On Thursday, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke to his Moroccan counterpart Omar Hilale offering his congratulations. Erdan said it fulfilled the dreams of many Israelis of Moroccan heritage, and called it a true miracle to have occurred on the eve of Hanukkah. Erdan invited Hilale to light the Menorah with him at the Israeli Mission's Hanukkah event to be held next week in New York."Together with the US administration and under Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership, we are all building a better future for our children and for the world," Erdan said. "The establishment of official relations with Morocco is another important pillar in Israeli-Arab relations that will be followed by other countries in Africa and the Muslim world," said Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen."Morocco is one of the most important and influential countries in Africa, and strengthening ties with it will greatly benefit both sides - in security, economy and many other areas," Cohen said. The Israel American Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) praised the agreement. "We commend the leadership of both countries in achieving this breakthrough, and we thank President Trump and his administration for facilitating this diplomatic development," AIPAC said in a statement. "A new era has arrived in relations between Israelis and citizens of the Islamic world. These diplomatic breakthroughs offer the promise of not only peaceful relations but also fostering economic prosperity and people-to-people cooperation," the statement reads."Today's announcement again affirms the importance of the US-Israel relationship. A strong bond between the two democracies sends the clear message that those seeking peace and prosperity benefit from a relationship with Israel.""And then there was 4," wrote Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer on his Twitter account shortly after Morocco became the fourth country this year to normalize relations with Israel. He then thanked US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were updated a few weeks ago by the White House on the agreement. They were both briefed on Thursday on Trump moving forward. Many Israeli officials noted the symbolism of signing the agreement on the first night of Hanukkah, and the importance of the agreement to generations of Moroccan Jews as some even recounted personal storied. Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz spoke of his direct Moroccan descent when he said that his parents "immigrated from Morocco leaving their whole lives behind." He said that his parents had always spoked of peace and good relations with their Moroccan neighbors. "The time has come for us too," Peretz said. He then gave a welcome greeting as he extended an open offer to come visit Jerusalem. In Israel Likud Member Miki Zohar was the first to respond. "Establishing relations between Israel and Morocco? Now we will see our political rivals criticizing us for fighting for the prime minister," he tweeted. Here is another amazing and unprecedented achievement of Netanyahu and the Likud. Today it can be said that the State of Israel is at an all-time high in its relations with the countries of the world, and with Arab countries in particular," Zohar said. "Generations of Moroccan Jews have dreamed of peace between the country where they were born and the country in which their cultural roots are ingrained," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev."There is nothing more symbolic than us lighting a light in the hearts of our grandparents and our parents who today live to see this great miracle and important piece."Gideon Sa'ar, who recently just left Netanyahu's Likud party to start his own, congratulated Netanyahu on the important agreement between Israel and Morocco and on US President Trump and the US administration, on the special involvement and effort they have invested and continue to invest for the prosperity of Israel and peace and stability in the Middle East."